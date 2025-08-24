EPL: Bruno Fernandes Misses Penalty During Man United vs Fulham Match– Watch Viral Video

Rangers Held To Third Straight Draw By St. Mirren As Pressure Mounts On Russell Martin

Sunday, August 24, 2025

Man United vs Fulham: Manchester United's clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage took a dramatic turn when skipper Bruno Fernandes squandered a pivotal penalty, missing a chance to give his side the lead in what had been a tense Premier League encounter on Sunday, 24th August.

The crucial moment came after VAR intervened to award United a spot-kick, ruling that Calvin Bassey had pulled Mason Mount inside the box. Fernandes, known for his composure from 12 yards, stepped up to take responsibility.

However, just seconds before striking the ball, an unusual incident occurred - referee Chris Kavanagh accidentally collided with Fernandes, causing a brief but heated altercation between the two.

The delay seemed to unsettle the Portuguese star. When he finally took the kick, his effort sailed well over the bar, leaving the travelling United supporters stunned and Fulham relieved. Clips of the miss quickly went viral on social media, with fans debating whether the referee's accidental contact had impacted Fernandes' focus.

Before the penalty drama, both teams had carved out chances. Fulham's Matheus Cunha rattled the post and squandered another promising opportunity, while United tested the home side's defence without finding a breakthrough.

Despite the setback, United eventually found the back of the net in the 58th minute through Rodrigo Muniz, who turned into his own net before Emile Smith Rowe responded with an equaliser for the home side. As of the 89th minute, the match is locked at 1-1.

Manager Rúben Amorim has attacking options like Benjamin Šeško, but he'll need to ensure his team maintains focus against a Fulham side threatening from set pieces.

Adding to the intrigue, Fernandes' name has been in headlines off the pitch amid rumours linking him with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia - speculation that will only intensify after today's high-profile miss.

United fans will hope the captain's penalty blunder doesn't prove costly, as the race for early-season momentum in the Premier League shows no mercy.