EPL round-up: Aguero leads Manchester City win. Stoke, Brighton victorious

London, December 23: Manchester City's astonishing winning run stretched to 17 games with a 4-0 hammering of Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium, as record-breaker Sergio Aguero stole the show with a double on Saturday (December 23).
City looked particularly sluggish at times in the first half, though it still was not surprising when they took the lead just before the half-hour mark, as Aguero nodded in his 100th goal at the Etihad.
The hosts tightened things up in the second half and looked a far more focused unit, especially after doubling their lead through Sterling.
Aguero doubled his tally for the day 11 minutes from time with another well-taken header.
And Danilo added their fourth with his first goal for the club as City go to within two victories of the longest winning run ever in Europe's top five leagues and 14 points clear of Manchester United.
Chelsea held
Chelsea failed to make the most of their superiority as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, with the hosts extending their unbeaten run to seven across all competitions.
Stoke outclass West Brom
Stoke City survived some nervy moments as they eased the pressure on manager Mark Hughes with a 3-1 victory over West Brom at the bet365 Stadium.
Joe Allen struck the opener in the 19th minute and laid on Stoke's second in first-half stoppage time for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
Guilty of spurning two quality chances in the opening period, Salomon Rondon partially atoned for those misses by halving the deficit early in the second half.
However, West Brom were unable to convert subsequent pressure into an equaliser and their club-record winless run now stands at 17 league matches, with an injury-time strike from substitute Ramadan Sobhi rubbing salt in their wounds.
Brighton win
Pascal Gross' first goal in seven games was enough for Brighton and Hove Albion to edge past Watford 1-0 and make a welcome return to winning ways.
Chris Hughton's side last tasted victory against Swansea on November 4 and have endured a difficult spell since then.
Southampton held
Laurent Depoitre cancelled out Charlie Austin's header as Huddersfield Town fought back to earn a 1-1 Premier League draw at Southampton.
Newcastle edge West Ham
Newcastle United moved out of the Premier League relegation zone as they claimed a first win in 10 games with a pulsating 3-2 victory over West Ham.
Swansea escape with draw
Jordan Ayew rescued a 1-1 draw for Swansea City against Crystal Palace in their first match since the sacking of Paul Clement, but the Welsh club will still spend Christmas at the foot of the Premier League table.
