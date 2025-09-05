Sports Bulletin For Sep 5: From New Base Price For India Jersey Sponsor To Chinnaswasmy To Host First Match Since Stampede

Football Estevao Achieves Dream By Scoring First Goal For Brazil At Maracana Stadium Estevao fulfilled his dream by scoring his first goal for Brazil at the Maracana during a 3-0 victory over Chile in World Cup qualifying. The young player is now the youngest Brazilian to score since Pele in 1958. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 18:46 [IST]

Estevao achieved a significant milestone by scoring his first goal for Brazil in their 3-0 victory over Chile during the World Cup qualifiers at the Maracana. The 18-year-old's spectacular overhead kick broke the deadlock, followed by goals from Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Guimaraes. Estevao is now the youngest Brazilian to score in a competitive match since Pele did so at 17 during the 1958 World Cup.

The Chelsea winger expressed immense gratitude after the win, as Brazil maintained clean sheets in all three matches under Carlo Ancelotti. "I've always dreamed of scoring my first goal for the national team, at the Maracana, since I was a child," said Estevao. His performance helped Brazil climb to second place in the qualifying standings.

Under Ancelotti's guidance, Brazil has shown remarkable defensive strength, not conceding any goals in their recent matches. Estevao dedicated his goal to his family in London and expressed his lifelong admiration for the national team. "I was a huge fan of the national team, and playing today is a dream," he stated.

Estevao also mentioned his commitment to continue working hard to remain part of the team. "I thank God, and now I just have to keep working to stay here, which is my dream," he added. The young player's enthusiasm reflects his dedication to contributing positively to Brazil's future performances.

Brazil will conclude their qualifying campaign with an away match against Bolivia. Despite their strong performances, they cannot surpass Argentina, who lead by ten points at the top of the table. However, Brazil has already secured their place in next year's World Cup alongside Argentina, Uruguay, Ecuador, Colombia, and Paraguay as CONMEBOL representatives.

Reflecting on their recent success, Estevao noted that while they played well and extended their lead against Chile, there is room for improvement. "We played a great game; we managed to extend our lead. We can improve; we know that," he remarked. The team leaves with a positive outlook as they prepare for future challenges.