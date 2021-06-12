Euro 2020: Austria vs North Macedonia Dream11 prediction, Head to Head, key players, kick off time in India

Kolkata, June 12: Group C action of Euro 2020 kicks off on Sunday (June 13) with Austria playing tournament debutants North Macedonia at the National Arena Bucharest, while the Netherlands will be playing Ukraine later that day.
It is an interesting group with the Oranje army clear favourites for progressing into the knockout stage while Austria should be fancying themselves for the second spot.
Austria boast quite a talented squad at their disposal with a blend of experience and youth and should not face too many problems against North Macedonia.
Euro 2020: Full Schedule, venues, groups, dates, time in India, tv channel list
They did make it to two Euros -- in 2008 and 2016 -- but failed to register a single win each time. Meanwhile, North Macedonia have made it to the Euros for the first time in their 27-year history and have nothing to lose. They recently stunned Germany in a World Cup qualifier earlier this year and will want to achieve a similar result in this match.
Head-to-head record
The two sides have faced each other just twice in the past and both were in the qualification campaign for the Euros. Austria have emerged victorious on both occasions winning by an aggregate of 6-2, but North Macedonia scored on both occasions and if they can step up a notch, they can cause problems to Franco Foda's side.
Key players
Austria - David Alaba
Alaba has been the best player for Austria for almost a decade now. The former Bayern Munich star, who is set to join Real Madrid after the Euros, plays as the midfield orchestrator for his country and Austria will have high hopes from the 28-year-old
North Macedonia - Eljif Elmas
One of the biggest midfield talents in the world right now, Elmas is the flag-bearer of North Macedonian football and he has to be at the top of his game if they have to salvage anything from the game.
Expected line-ups
Austria: Daniel Bachmann; Stefan Lainer, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, Marco Friedl; Florian Grillitsch, David Alaba; Valentino Lazaro, Marcel Sabitzer, Christoph Baumgartner; Sasa Kalajdzic
North Macedonia: Stole Dimitrievski; Darko Velovski, Visar Musliu, Kire Ristevski; Ezgjan Alioski, Eljif Elmas, Arijan Ademi, Enis Bardhi, Stefan Ristovski; Aleksandar Trajkovski, Goran Pandev
Suggested Dream 11 line-up
Goalkeeper - Daniel Bachmann
Defenders - Ezgjan Alioski, Stefan Lainer, Martin Hinteregger, Darko Velovski
Midfielders - Marcel Sabitzer, Christoph Baumgartner, David Alaba, Eljif Elmas,
Forwards - Goran Pandev, Sasa Kalajdzic
Best choice for captain and vice-captain
Marcel Sabitzer and Sasa Kalajdzic
Kick off time in India, telecast details
Date: June 13 (Sunday)
Time: 9.30 PM IST
TV Channels: Sony Ten 2/HD (English), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi), Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD (Regional language)
Live Streaming: SonyLIV, Jio TV