Euro 2020: Austria vs North Macedonia Dream11 prediction, Head to Head, key players, kick off time in India

By
David Alaba
David Alaba will hold the key to Austria's fortunes.

Kolkata, June 12: Group C action of Euro 2020 kicks off on Sunday (June 13) with Austria playing tournament debutants North Macedonia at the National Arena Bucharest, while the Netherlands will be playing Ukraine later that day.

It is an interesting group with the Oranje army clear favourites for progressing into the knockout stage while Austria should be fancying themselves for the second spot.

Austria boast quite a talented squad at their disposal with a blend of experience and youth and should not face too many problems against North Macedonia.

They did make it to two Euros -- in 2008 and 2016 -- but failed to register a single win each time. Meanwhile, North Macedonia have made it to the Euros for the first time in their 27-year history and have nothing to lose. They recently stunned Germany in a World Cup qualifier earlier this year and will want to achieve a similar result in this match.

Head-to-head record

The two sides have faced each other just twice in the past and both were in the qualification campaign for the Euros. Austria have emerged victorious on both occasions winning by an aggregate of 6-2, but North Macedonia scored on both occasions and if they can step up a notch, they can cause problems to Franco Foda's side.

Key players

Austria - David Alaba

Alaba has been the best player for Austria for almost a decade now. The former Bayern Munich star, who is set to join Real Madrid after the Euros, plays as the midfield orchestrator for his country and Austria will have high hopes from the 28-year-old

North Macedonia - Eljif Elmas

One of the biggest midfield talents in the world right now, Elmas is the flag-bearer of North Macedonian football and he has to be at the top of his game if they have to salvage anything from the game.

Expected line-ups

Austria: Daniel Bachmann; Stefan Lainer, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, Marco Friedl; Florian Grillitsch, David Alaba; Valentino Lazaro, Marcel Sabitzer, Christoph Baumgartner; Sasa Kalajdzic

North Macedonia: Stole Dimitrievski; Darko Velovski, Visar Musliu, Kire Ristevski; Ezgjan Alioski, Eljif Elmas, Arijan Ademi, Enis Bardhi, Stefan Ristovski; Aleksandar Trajkovski, Goran Pandev

Suggested Dream 11 line-up

Goalkeeper - Daniel Bachmann

Defenders - Ezgjan Alioski, Stefan Lainer, Martin Hinteregger, Darko Velovski

Midfielders - Marcel Sabitzer, Christoph Baumgartner, David Alaba, Eljif Elmas,

Forwards - Goran Pandev, Sasa Kalajdzic

Best choice for captain and vice-captain

Marcel Sabitzer and Sasa Kalajdzic

Kick off time in India, telecast details

Date: June 13 (Sunday)

Time: 9.30 PM IST

TV Channels: Sony Ten 2/HD (English), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi), Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD (Regional language)

Live Streaming: SonyLIV, Jio TV

Story first published: Saturday, June 12, 2021, 13:54 [IST]
