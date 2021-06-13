Euro 2020: Austria vs North Macedonia; Statistical Highlights

Bengaluru, June 13: Austria beat North Macedonia 3-1 in a Group C encounter at the National Arena in in Bucharest to kick start their Euro 2020 campaign off to a flying start.
Stefan Lainer gave Austria an early lead in the 17th minute before Goran Pandev became the second oldest scorer in the competition's history when he capitalised on an unexpected opportunity to tap in an equaliser in the 27th minute.
After the change of ends, substitutes Michael Gregoritsch (77th) and Marko Arnautovic (88th) scored to make sure Franco Foda's side claimed all three points from the match.
With OPTA inputs, myKhel.com breaks down the statistical highlights of the match.
● Austria have secured their first ever win at a European Championships in what was their seventh game. Indeed, they netted more goals (3) than in their previous six matches in the competition combined (2).
● 50 per cent of North Macedonia's defeats in their last 21 matches have come against Austria (3/6), also suffering two defeats during the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign against the Austrians (1-4 at home & 2-1 away).
● Including their second and third, four of Austria's five goals in European Championship finals have come via substitutes, with Marko Arnautovic and Michael Gregoritsch the first pair of players to score from the bench for the same country in the competition since Michy Batshuayi and Yannick Carrasco did so for Belgium (v Hungary) in 2016.
● Stefan Lainer's opener was just his second goal for Austria, with his only other international strike also coming against North Macedonia. Indeed, it was also the very first time Austria took the lead in a European Championship encounter.
● Only eight other players selected for this summer's European Championships have won more caps for their country than North Macedonia's Goran Pandev, who earned his 120th cap against Austria, scoring his 38th international goal.
● Aged 37 years and 321 days, North Macedonia's Goran Pandev became the fourth oldest outfielder to appear at the European Championships, after Lothar Matthäus (Germany), Morten Olsen (Denmark) and Ricardo Carvalho (Portugal).
● Pandev's equaliser made him the second oldest goalscorer in a European Championship match (37y 321d), with only Austrian Ivica Vastic (38y 257d) managing to net at an older age in the competition.
● Three of Marko Arnautovic's 27 international goals for Austria have come against North Macedonia, the most he's managed against a single nation.