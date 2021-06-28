Euro 2020: Croatia vs Spain Stats Preview: Modric has record in sight

Bengaluru, June 28: Spain will take on Croatia in a round-of-16 tie of Euro at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Croatia last faced Spain in any competition during the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League.
While the Croats won the most recent of those two meetings (3-2 in November, 2018), they lost the other 0-6 in September 2018, a result that remains their heaviest ever defeat in international football.
With OPTA/Stats Perform inputs, myKhel.com gives you a statistical overview of the matches between the two teams.
• This will be Croatia and Spain's third major tournament meeting, with both previous such clashes coming in European Championship group stages. Both sides won once each: Spain in 2012 and Croatia in 2016.
• After winning EURO 2008, the 2010 World Cup and EURO 2012, Spain have since been eliminated from both of their last two major tournament knockout-round matches (World Cup/EUROs): the last 16 stages of EURO 2016 (v Italy) and the 2018 World Cup (v Russia).
• In what is their sixth European Championship tournament, Croatia have made it through to the knockout stages for a fourth time.
• Since the start of the 2018 World Cup, Croatia have failed to score in just one of their 10 games at major tournaments.
• Ivan Perisic has been directly involved in six goals in his last five appearances at major tournaments for Croatia (4 goals, 2 assists).
• Perisic's goal against Scotland moved him level with Davor Suker for most goals (9) at major tournaments for Croatia (EURO and World Cup).
• All six of Spain's goals in the EURO 2020 group stage were scored by different players, including two own goals. Indeed, Spain were the highest scoring side in the round not to see a player score more than once.
• Against Scotland, Luka Modric became the oldest player to score for Croatia at the EUROs (35 years & 286 days), while he also holds the record as the youngest goalscorer for his nation in the competition (22 years & 73 days versus Austria in 2008).
• Should Modric score against Spain (aged 35 years & 292 days), he would become the second-oldest player in European Championship history to score in consecutive appearances in the competition, after Cristiano Ronaldo.