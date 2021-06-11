Euro 2020: Denmark vs Finland: Dream11 prediction, head to head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, June 11: Scandinavian rivals Denmark and Finland face-off on Saturday as both nations begin their UEFA Euro 2020 campaign in Group B. It will be the first meeting between the countries since 2011, and Denmark will be confident of a win after a season in which they have lost only twice in 13 matches.
On the other hand, Finland will appear for a major tournament for the first time in its history. Considering the current circumstances, they will surely have to play out of their skins to progress from the group stage.
Match Details
Date: June 12, 2021
Time: 9:30 pm (IST)
Venue: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark.
TV Channel: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD/SonyLIV, JioTV
Key Players
Denmark: Christian Eriksen is likely to be the linchpin of the team, supplying the deliveries for the likes of Martin Braithwaite and Yussuf Poulsen. Centre-back Vestergaard's form too will be a key factor.
Finland: Only Harry Kane (12), Eran Zahavi and Cristiano Ronaldo (both 11) scored more goals than Teemu Pukki (10) during qualifying for this tournament and it's needless to say the team will rely mostly on his form.
Head to Head
All matches:
Denmark - 38 wins
Finland - 11 wins
Draws - 2
Last meeting: Denmark 2-1 Finland
Dream11 Prediction:
The Denmark squad are understandably the favourites to win this tie, so it will be better if you select more players from them. However, Finland are capable of punching above their weight and can frustrate the Danes for spells in the match.
Denmark Predicted Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Joakim Maehle, Simon Kjaer, Jannik Vestergaard, Daniel Wass; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney; Christian Eriksen, Martin Braithwaite, Yussuf Poulsen; Kasper Dolberg
Finland Predicted Starting XI (3-5-2): Lukas Hradecky; Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Joona Toivio, Paulus Arajuuri; Jere Uronen, Nikolai Alho, Tim Sparv, Glen Kamara, Joni Kauko; Robin Lod, Teemu Pukki
My Dream11 Team
Goalkeeper - Kasper Schmeichel
Defenders - Daniel Wass, Andreas Christensen, Paulus Arajuuri
Midfielders - Glen Kamara, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen (C), Tim Sparv
Strikers - Teemu Pukki (VC), Martin Braithwaite, Yussuf Poulsen.