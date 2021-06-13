Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Euro 2020: England vs Croatia: Fans at Wembley enter with vaccine certification

By Pti
File photo
File photo

London, June 13: Football fans arriving at Wembley Stadium are being greeted by announcements saying they can show their vaccine certification for entry to see England's opening European Championship game against Croatia.

The match is the first sports event in Britain to allow proof of having both vaccination shots for entry. The other option is to take a coronavirus test.

Vaccination status certification is shown via the National Health Service app. Up to 22,500 fans are being allowed into the 90,000-capacity Wembley for the match. UEFA is hoping the permitted crowd will be increased before the final on July 11.

The Group D opener is the first England game with fans allowed at Wembley since November 2019.

Comments

MORE EURO 2020 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New Zealand won by 8 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, June 13, 2021, 18:07 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 13, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments