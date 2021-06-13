Euro 2020: England vs Croatia; Statistical Highlights

Bengaluru, June 13: England began their Euro 2020 campaign with a 1-0 win over Croatia in the Group D encounter at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday (June 13).
After a goalless first-half, Raheem Sterling broke the deadlock in the 57th minute to bring cheers to the Three Lions camp.
It was a sweet revenge for Gareth Southgate's men, who had lost 1-2 to Croatia in the 2018 FIFA World Cup semifinal in Russia.
With OPTA inputs, myKhel.com takes you to some of the statistical highlights from the match.
● In what is their 10th participation in the European Championship finals, England won their opening game of an edition of the tournament for the first time (D5 L4).
● England remain unbeaten in 12 games at Wembley at major tournaments (World Cup & Euros combined), winning eight and drawing four of those matches.
● Croatia have lost eight of their 14 games in all competitions since the start of 2020 (W4 D2); before this, they had lost just eight of their previous 33 matches (W17 D8).
● England have won seven consecutive matches across all competitions for the first time since March 2015 under Roy Hodgson.
● Croatia lost their first match of a European Championship tournament for the first time, in their sixth such participation (W4 D1).
● Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in 19 goals in his last 17 appearances for England (13 goals, six assists). His opener was his first goal at a major international tournament (World Cup & Euros) in his 13th such appearance.
● England have won all 11 of their internationals in which Raheem Sterling has scored, the best 100 per cent winning rate when scoring of any player in the national side's history, overtaking Martin Chivers (10/10).
● Kalvin Phillips was the first England player to assist a goal on his first European Championship appearance since David Beckham assisted two goals against Portugal in 2000. As well as this, at 94 per cent (31/33) his passing accuracy was the best of any England player to complete 90 minutes against Croatia.
● Aged 17 years and 349 days, Jude Bellingham came on to become the youngest ever player to appear in the European Championship finals for any nation, and youngest English player to play in any major tournament (World Cup & Euros).
● Aged 19 years and 141 days, Joško Gvardiol became the first ever teenager to feature in a major tournament match (World Cup/EUROs) for Croatia, in what was their 42nd fixture at such a competition.