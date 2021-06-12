Euro 2020: Denmark vs Finland; Christian Eriksen stable after collapsing on the pitch

Bengaluru, June 12: Denmark striker Christian Eriksen who collapsed on the field is continuing his recovery at the hospital as the Group B tie of Euro 2020 between Denmark and Finland at Telia Parken stadium in Copenhagen resumed after being initially suspended due to the medical emergency.
The match was into its 41st minute with neither sides able to break the deadlock when the incident happened with the Inter Milan midfielder falling to the ground with no other player around him.
Eriksen's team-mates and referee Anthony Taylor called for immediate help from medical officials, who raced onto the pitch to treat the 29-year-old.
An official statement from Denmark FA allayed apprehensions about his health.
"Christian Eriksen is AWAKE and is undergoing further examinations at Rigshospitalet".
“Christian Eriksen is AWAKE and is undergoing further examinations at Rigshospitalet”. #prayforEriksen
The players formed a protective barrier around Eriksen when the incident happened while efforts were made to resuscitate him.
Players from both teams were in notable distress on the field, as were supporters watching from the stands.
Taylor was seen consulting with both coaches, before the players were led from the pitch at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.
Medics from Danish team, who rushed on to the field performed CPR on the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder as he was laying on the ground.
Medical treatment continued on the pitch for more than 15 minutes, before Eriksen was carried off on a stretcher.
Both teams then left the field and returned to their dressing rooms before returning later.
"The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised," a UEFA statement said later even as Eriksen was sent messages from around the football world on social media following the concerning incident.
Former club Tottenham - where he spent six and a half years - posted on Twitter: "All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family."
Harry Kane played with Eriksen at Spurs and had been due to face the media alongside England manager Gareth Southgate on the eve of their meeting with Croatia at Wembley. The news conference was cancelled and the Football Association said:
"Our thoughts this evening are with Christian Eriksen and his family, and all connected with the Danish Football Union."
