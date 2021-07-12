Euro 2020 final: England vs Italy: Azzurris take Cup to Rome, beat Three Lions in penalties

London, July 12: There was no home coming! But Italy dashed England's dreams in front of their home crowd at Wembley Stadium on Monday (July 12) on penalties to win the Euro 2020.
Both the teams remained locked at 1-1 after regular and extra time. Luke Shaw opened the scoring for England as early as in the seocond minute and Italy had to wait till the 65th minute for the equaliser.
Defender Bonucci scored off a goalmouth scramble as Italy levelled the score. Both Italy and England failed to score another goal for the rest of the regulation and 30 minutes of extra time as the match tumbled into penalties.
Gianluigi Donnarumma was Italy's hero as he saved from Bukayo Saka to clinch a 3-2 penalty shootout victory over England.
Jordan Pickford saved two of Italy's spot-kicks, yet it was his counterpart who came up with the goods to clinch the Azzurri's second European Championship title.
It was a night that started so well for England, with Luke Shaw scoring the quickest goal in a Euro final.
Yet mounting Italy pressure told when Leonardo Bonucci scored midway through the second half, and after late substitutes Marcus Rashford hit the post and Jadon Sancho failed to beat Donnarumma in the shootout, Saka fell foul of Italy's goalkeeper as England suffered heartbreak on home soil.It could hardly have started better for England.
Harry Maguire's sloppiness handed Italy a second-minute corner, but before the clock had ticked into the third, England struck.
Kieran Trippier - the sole change to England's starting XI - was released by Harry Kane and delivered a cross which Shaw volleyed in off the upright at the back post.
England might have had a second had Mason Mount managed to find Raheem Sterling, yet after withstanding a blistering 20 minutes, Italy had found their feet, and Federico Chiesa drilled just wide at the culmination of a typically powerful run.
Italy's probing picked up momentum after the restart, Pickford making a fine stop from Chiesa's crisp strike.
Their equaliser arrived with 23 minutes remaining, Bonucci tucking home after Pickford nudged Marco Verratti's header onto the post, becoming the oldest player to score in a Euro final in the process.
Bonucci almost turned provider moments later, a delicious ball over the top met by Domenico Berardi, who volleyed over.
Kalvin Phillips arrowed wide as England looked to exert some authority in extra-time, with Gareth Southgate turning to Jack Grealish to offer inspiration from the bench.
Jorginho was fortunate to see yellow for a rash challenge on Grealish, and it was Bonucci who missed the chance to prevent penalties when he headed wide from Federico Bernardeschi's corner.
It looked as though Jorginho's reprieve would punish England when he stepped up to take what could have been the winning penalty after Rashford had clipped the upright and Donnarumma denied Sancho, but Pickford - who had kept out Andrea Belotti's effort - made a brilliant stop.
Though England's hopes were dashed within seconds, youngster Saka unable to get past Donnarumma, who secured Italy's first Euro triumph since 1968.