Euro 2020 Final, Italy vs England: Dream11 prediction, head-to-head, key players, kick off time in India

Kolkata, July 9: The historic Wembley Stadium in London will host the biggest game in European football as Italy take on England in the Euro 2020 final.
Italy have tasted EURO success just once in their glorious football history and it was way back in 1968. They have reached the final of the European showpiece event on two other occasions -- 2000 and 2012 -- but could not add to their glory.
Roberto Mancini's side have been the most consistent team in European football over the past couple of years' time and have only one hurdle in the form of England to overcome.
England, on the other hand, will be playing at home and will be keen to make that advantage count. Not since the famous extra-time victory over West Germany in 1966 World Cup, have the Three Lions even reached another final of a major tournament, with several painful near-misses in the semis.
Match Details
Date: Sunday (July 12)
Time: 12:30 am (IST)
Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, England
Telecast info
Live telecast: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD
Live streaming: SonyLIV and JioTV
Key players to watch
Italy
The Azzuris have been a fantastic and their football under Roberto Mancini has caught the eye more often than not. They are not reliant on any single player but Nicolo Barella has been one of the key figures. The industry, tenacity and creativity of the Inter Milan midfielder makes him a complete package and England must look to keep him at bay.
England
Raheem Sterling is having a EURO campaign to remember and looks like a completely different player for the Three Lions. The Manchester City forward has been the decisive player for England in every game and Italy must have keep a close eye on the 26-year-old.
Head-to-head record
Italy win: 11
Draw: 8
England win: 8
Last meeting: England 1-1 Italy (Mar 27, 2018)
Dream11 Prediction
This is an extremely difficult fixture to call with both teams having enjoyed their football in the tournament. However, England have a big advantage as they play at Wembley. This could again go to the very last wire and probably even penalties.
Italy Predicted Line-up (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Emerson Palmieri; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne
England Predicted Line-up (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling; Harry Kane
My Dream11 Team
Goalkeeper - Jordan Pickford
Defenders - Leonardo Bonucci, Emerson Palmieri, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw
Midfielders - Nicolo Barella, Federico Chiesa, Lorenzo Insigne, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling
Strikers - Harry Kane (Captain)