Euro 2020: Full List of Award Winners, Golden Boot, Prize Money, Records and Statistics

Euro 2020 Award Winners with Prize Money
Winners Award: Italy - €10m
Runner-up Award: England - €7m
Semifinalists: €5m
Quarter-finalists: €3.25m
Round of 16 Teams: €2m
Euro 2020 Individual Awards
Golden Boot Winner: Cristiano Ronaldo (5 goals in 4 matches)
Silver Boot Winner: Patrik Schick (5 goals in 5 matches)
Bronze Boot Winner: Karim Benzema (4 goals in 4 matches)
Golden Ball (Player of the Tournament): Gianluigi Donnarumma
Euro 2020 Records and Statistics
Most Goals Scored: Italy (13 goals) in 7 matches and Spain (13 goals) in 6 matches
Least Goals Scored: Finland, Turkey and Scotland (1 goal) in 3 matches
Best Defence: England (2 goals conceded) in 7 matches
Worst Defence: Ukraine (10 goals conceded) in 5 matches
Euro 2020 Top 5 Goal-scorers
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 5 goals in 4 matches
Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) - 5 goals in 5 matches
Karim Benzema (France) - 4 goals in 4 matches
Emile Fosberg (Sweden) - 4 goals in 4 matches
Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) - 4 goals in 5 matches
Euro 2020 Top 5 Playmakers
Steven Zuber (Switzerland) - 4 assists in 4 matches
Dani Olmo (Spain) - 3 assists in 5 matches
Luke Shaw (England) - 3 assists in 6 matches
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Denmark) - 3 assists in 6 matches
Memphis Depay (Netherlands) - 2 assists in 4 matches
Euro 2020 Top 5 Goalkeepers
Jordan Pickford (England) - 5 cleansheets in 6 matches
Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) - 3 cleansheets in 5 matches
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy) - 3 cleansheets in 6 matches
Tomas Vaclik (Czech Republic) - 2 cleansheets in 5 matches
Robin Olsen (Sweden) - 2 cleansheets in 4 matches
Euro 2020 Own goals scored: 11
Merih Demiral (Turkey)
Wojciech Szczesny (Poland)
Mats Hummels (Germany)
Ruben Dias (Portugal)
Raphael Guerreiro (Portugal)
Lukas Hradecky (Finland)
Martin Dubravka (Slovakia)
Juraj Kucka (Slovakia)
Pedri (Spain)
Denis Zakaria (Switzerland)
Simon Kjaer (Denmark)