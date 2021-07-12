Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Euro 2020: Full List of Award Winners, Golden Boot, Prize Money, Records and Statistics

By

Bengaluru, July 12: Gianluigi Donnaruma saved two spot kicks as Italy beat England 3-2 via penalty shootout to win the Euro 2020 title at the Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday (July 11) night.

While Italian shot-stopper saved spot kicks from Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford also missed his spot-kick as Italy claimed their title after the match ended at 1-1 in regulation time and extra time.

Luke Shaw scored the fastest goal in a Euro final when he slotted one past Donnarumma's near post in the 2nd minute of the first half to give England the 1-0 advantage heading into half-time.

However, defender Leonardo Bonucci, who became the oldest goal-scorer in the Euro final, equalized for the Azzurri when he scored from close range mid-way through the second half in the 67th minute to take the game to extra time.

After a year's delay, 51 games, 142 goals and the final completed, mykhel compiles the full list of award winners, the prize money, records and statistics of Euro 2020:

Euro 2020 Award Winners with Prize Money

Euro 2020 Award Winners with Prize Money

Winners Award: Italy - €10m

Runner-up Award: England - €7m

Semifinalists: €5m

Quarter-finalists: €3.25m

Round of 16 Teams: €2m

Euro 2020 Individual Awards

Euro 2020 Individual Awards

Golden Boot Winner: Cristiano Ronaldo (5 goals in 4 matches)

Silver Boot Winner: Patrik Schick (5 goals in 5 matches)

Bronze Boot Winner: Karim Benzema (4 goals in 4 matches)

Golden Ball (Player of the Tournament): Gianluigi Donnarumma

Euro 2020 Records and Statistics

Euro 2020 Records and Statistics

Most Goals Scored: Italy (13 goals) in 7 matches and Spain (13 goals) in 6 matches

Least Goals Scored: Finland, Turkey and Scotland (1 goal) in 3 matches

Best Defence: England (2 goals conceded) in 7 matches

Worst Defence: Ukraine (10 goals conceded) in 5 matches

Euro 2020 Top 5 Goal-scorers

Euro 2020 Top 5 Goal-scorers

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 5 goals in 4 matches

Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) - 5 goals in 5 matches

Karim Benzema (France) - 4 goals in 4 matches

Emile Fosberg (Sweden) - 4 goals in 4 matches

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) - 4 goals in 5 matches

Euro 2020 Top 5 Playmakers

Euro 2020 Top 5 Playmakers

Steven Zuber (Switzerland) - 4 assists in 4 matches

Dani Olmo (Spain) - 3 assists in 5 matches

Luke Shaw (England) - 3 assists in 6 matches

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Denmark) - 3 assists in 6 matches

Memphis Depay (Netherlands) - 2 assists in 4 matches

Euro 2020 Top 5 Goalkeepers

Euro 2020 Top 5 Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford (England) - 5 cleansheets in 6 matches

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) - 3 cleansheets in 5 matches

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy) - 3 cleansheets in 6 matches

Tomas Vaclik (Czech Republic) - 2 cleansheets in 5 matches

Robin Olsen (Sweden) - 2 cleansheets in 4 matches

Euro 2020 Own goals scored: 11

Euro 2020 Own goals scored: 11

Merih Demiral (Turkey)

Wojciech Szczesny (Poland)

Mats Hummels (Germany)

Ruben Dias (Portugal)

Raphael Guerreiro (Portugal)

Lukas Hradecky (Finland)

Martin Dubravka (Slovakia)

Juraj Kucka (Slovakia)

Pedri (Spain)

Denis Zakaria (Switzerland)

Simon Kjaer (Denmark)

Comments

MORE EURO 2020 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Prediction
VS
Story first published: Monday, July 12, 2021, 2:52 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 12, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments