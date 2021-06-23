Euro 2020: Germany vs Hungary Stats Preview: Havertz eyes another record

Bengaluru, June 23: Germany takes on Hungary in their last Group F match of the Euro 2020 at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
The match kicks off at 12.30 am IST on Thursday (June 23) and will be shown live on Sony Sports Network channels for Indian audience with live streaming available on SonyLIV and Jio.
Fresh from their win over Portugal, as Germany face a highly motivated Hungary side, who will themselves make the last-16 with a win, with OPTA inputs, myKhel.com gives you a statistical insight about the teams' past battles.
● Germany and Hungary's only previous encounter at a major tournament was in the 1954 World Cup. They faced each other twice: in the group stages (8-3 to Hungary) and in the final (3-2 to West Germany), with the two games totaling 16 goals.
● Germany and Hungary's only previous meeting in Munich was 110 years ago, in a friendly played in December 1911 at the city's MTV-Platz stadium. Hungary won 4-1.
● Under Joachim Low, Germany have beaten Hungary both times they have met - both friendlies, by an aggregate scoreline of 5-0 (3-0 in Budapest, May 2010; 2-0 in Gelsenkirchen, June 2016).
● Hungary are without a win in each of their last five matches at the European Championships (D3 L2) since a 2-0 victory against Austria in 2016.
● Against Portugal last time out, Germany's four goals took them to 302 scored overall in major tournaments; indeed, no other European nation has yet reached 200 such goals.
● Germany were eliminated from the group stages at the 2018 World Cup; they have never gone out at the group stage of consecutive major tournaments.
● Attila Fiola has scored two goals in his last four appearances for Hungary, after failing to score in his first 33 games for his country.
● Against Portugal, Kai Havertz became Germany's youngest-ever European Championship finals goalscorer, aged 22 years and eight days. Should he score in this match, he will be the fourth-youngest player to score in back-to-back major tournament appearances for Germany (World Cup/Euros), after Thomas Müller (20-years-old in 2010), Franz Beckenbauer (20 in 1966) and Lukas Podolski (21 in 2006).
● Roland Sallai has been directly involved in three goals in his last four appearances for Hungary (two goals, one assist), as many as he had registered in his first 20 games for the national team.