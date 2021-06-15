Euro 2020: Hungary vs Portugal: Statistical Highlights

Bengaluru, June 15: Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name in the record books as defending champions Portugal staged a late show to begin their European Championship campaign on a winning note.
Euro 2020: Hungary 0-3 Portugal: Ronaldo makes history as holders stage late show
Pitted in the group of death with giants France and Germany, Portugal would be relieved to walk away with a win against Hungary.
After being locked at 0-0 till 83 minutes of play, the reigning champions broke the deadlock when Raphael Guerreiro’s deflected side handed them the lead six minutes from time.
And then Ronaldo netted a penalty, after Rafa Silva had been brought down by Willi Orban. With that Ronaldo - who became the first man to play in five different Euros - broke the tournament goalscoring record with his 10th goal in the competition. He netted his 11th just minutes later as Portugal won 3-0.
Euro 2020: Ronaldo surpasses Platini as European Championship's record goalscorer
With OPTA inputs, myKhel.com breaks down the statistical highlights of the match held at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest on Tuesday.
● Portugal equaled their largest margin of victory at the European Championships, with their previous victories by three goals coming in 1996 (3-0 v Croatia) and 2000 (3-0 v Germany).
● Hungary are winless in their last four games at the European Championships (D2 L2), conceding at least three goals in each of the last three (two of those against Portugal).
● Portugal won their opening game at a major tournament (World Cup & Euros) for the first time since Euro 2008, having been winless in each of their previous five coming into this game (D3 L2).
● Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in European Championship Finals history to score 10+ goals in the competition (11), overtaking Michel Platini’s record of nine (all scored in the 1984 edition).
● There were just 177 seconds between Portugal opening the scoring and taking a 2-0 lead through Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty – in converting his spot kick, the Juventus striker became the oldest player to score for Portugal at a major tournament (World Cup & Euros), aged 36 years and 130 days.
● Portugal became the first team in the history of the European Championships to score three goals in the final 10 minutes of a game.
● This was Cristiano Ronaldo's 39th appearance at a major tournament (World Cup & Euros) for Portugal, an all-time record for a European player, overtaking Bastian Schweinsteiger's 38 appearances for Germany.
● Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in European Championships history to appear at five different tournaments (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020).
● The average age of Portugal’s starting XI against Hungary was 29 years and 173 days; their oldest in a game when appearing at the European Championships.
(With OPTA inputs)