Euro 2020: Netherlands vs Ukraine: Statistical overview

Bengaluru, June 14: The Netherlands edged Ukraine 3-2 in a thrilling Group C encounter at the Johan Cruijff Arena to begin their Euro 2020 campaign on a winning note.
After a goalless first half, skippper Georginio Wijnaldum opened the scoring for the Dutchmen in the 51st minute before Wout Weghorst added a second one six minutes later.
But a stunning finish from skipper Andriy Yarmolenko in the 74th gave Ukraine hope before Roman Yaremchuk (78th) capitalised on slack defending to seemingly salvage a point in Amsterdam.
But, a late first international goal from Denzel Dumfries (84th) earned Oranje a dramatic victory.
With OPTA inputs, myKhel.com gives you more statistical insights about the match.
#This was the first-ever match in the history of the European Championships to see five goals scored in the second half of a match that was 0-0 at half-time.
#There were nine shots in the opening 10 minutes of this match. Since 1980, this is the most shots in the opening 10 minutes of a match at the EUROs.
#Denzel Dumfries' 85th minute winner for the Netherlands was their latest game-winning goal at the EUROs since current boss Frank de Boer scored an 89th minute penalty against Czech Republic at EURO 2000.
#Ukraine have lost each of their last six matches at the European Championship finals, the joint-longest run in the competition's history alongside Yugoslavia (six straight defeats from 1968-1984).
#Netherlands have ended a run of four straight defeats at the EUROs. This was their fourth match in the competition at the Johan Cruijff Arena (also three at EURO 2000), remaining unbeaten across the four (W3 D1).
#Ukraine had failed to score with any of their last 72 shots at the EUROs before Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk scored with consecutive efforts, four minutes and six seconds apart.
#Andriy Yarmolenko scored his 41st goal for Ukraine in his 95th cap - only coach Andriy Shevchenko has scored more goals for the national side (48).
#Georginio Wijnaldum has scored 15 goals in his last 26 appearances for the Netherlands, having scored only eight times in his first 50 games for his national side.
#Ukraine's Illia Zabarnyi (18 years and 285 days) became only the second 18-year-old defender to play at the EUROs after the Netherlands' Jetro Willems at the 2012 edition.
#Maarten Stekelenburg (38 years and 264 days) became the oldest ever player to play for the Netherlands at the EUROs/World Cup, overtaking Edwin van der Sar's record set in 2008 (37 years and 236 days)