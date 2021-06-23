Euro 2020: Slovakia vs Spain Stats Preview: La Furia Roja in a tight spot

Bengaluru, June 23: Spain takes on Slovakia in a tricky last Group E encounter of Euro 2020 at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville.
The match kics off on Wednesday (June 23) 9.30pm IST and will be shown live on Sony Sports Network channels with live streaming available on SonyLiv and Jio.
Spain, who were held in the first two matches would prefer a win, but on the other hand, a point would suit Slovakia.
With stats provided by OPTA, myKhel.com looks at a little bit of past history between the teams as well as what is up for the grabs tonight.
● Slovakia have won only one of their six meetings with Spain (D1 L4), a home victory in a European Championship qualifier back in October 2014 (2-1).
● Spain have won all three of their previous matches on home soil against Slovakia, scoring 11 goals and conceding two.
● Slovakia are unbeaten in their final group stage game at both of their previous two major tournaments.
● Spain have drawn both of their EURO 2020 matches so far; in European Championship history, only one side have drawn all three of their games in a single group stage - Portugal in 2016, who went on to win the tournament that year.
● Including one as caretaker manager in 2018, Štefan Tarkovic has only lost two of his 11 matches in charge of Slovakia in all competitions (W4 D5 L2).
● Spain have drawn each of their last four major tournament matches (World Cup and Euros); among European nations, only Italy (five from 1980 to 1982) have ever had a longer run of successive such draws.
● Slovakia full-back Peter Pekarik earned his 103rd cap for his country in the 0-1 defeat to Sweden. An appearance against Spain would see him go level with Martin Škrtel on 104 caps in joint-third on the all-time list of caps for Slovakia.
● Spain have missed five of their last eight penalties taken in the European Championship finals (excluding shootouts), a run spanning back to the 1984 tournament.
● Since his debut for the national side in October 2019, Gerard Moreno has been directly involved in nine goals for Spain (five goals, four assists), more than any other player for them in this time.