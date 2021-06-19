Euro 2020: Spain vs Poland: Luis Enrique could make these three changes

Kolkata, June 19: Luis Enrique has some tough decisions to make ahead of the Group E tie against Poland as they look for their first win in Euro 2020.
Spain are likely to stick with the 4-3-3 formation. However there could be two or three changes from their opening game XI.
Here are the three players who could be involved against Poland.
1. Thiago Alcantara
There could be a change in the midfield combination with the Liverpool midfielder slotting in ahead of youngster Pedri. Having Alcantara in the line-up would surely hand Enrique more experience and stability in the middle.
2. Cesar Azpilicueta
The Chelsea defender was a surprise omission from the line-up against Sweden with Enrique preferring Atletico's Marcos Llorente as the right-back, who had a decent outing. But it is presumed that his position could be rotated and Azpilicueta may get the nod ahead of him.
3. Gerard Moreno
Spain controlled possession and created chances, however, the attackers failed to convert the chances, with Morata coming under fire for missing golden opportunities. Moreno could be added further in the line-up on the wings with Dani Olmo likely to sit out t ease the pressure on Morata.