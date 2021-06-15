Euro 2020: Stats Highlights: Spain's lack of attacking edge and Sweden's failures

Seville, June 15: Spain held to a 0-0 stalemate by stubborn Sweden in the Euro 2020. But Spain's lack of attacking edge was more projected during the draw than Sweden's spirit.
It was amplified when Alvaro Morata failed to find the net with only Swedish goalkeeper in front of him. Spanish coach Luis Enrique will be slightly concerned about it even considering that it was their first match in the Euro 2020.
Here are statistical highlights of the game with OPTA/Stat Perform Data.
1. Spain have enjoyed just one victory in their last six opening matches at a major tournament (World Cup & European Championships) via a 1-0 win against Czech Republic at Euro 2016 (D3 L2).
2. Sweden have failed to find the back of the net in each of their last three European Championship games (also failing to score vs Italy and Belgium in 2016), as many blanks as they managed in their previous 18 games combined in the competition.
3. Spain posted an 85% possession figure, the highest figure for a team in a European Championship fixture since 1980 (when Opta started recording this data).
4. Sweden have failed to score in their opening game of an edition of the European Championships for the first time ever, winning two, drawing three and losing two of those 7 games.
5. Spain have registered 11 clean sheets in their last 14 matches at European Championships, shipping a total of just five goals across those games.
6. Spain attempted 917 passes against Sweden, the biggest tally in a game at the European Championships (since 1980), with 830 of them successful, also a record since 1980.
7. Luis Enrique is the first manager to oversee two consecutive 0-0 draws with Spain in all competitions since Javier Clemente in 1992 (3 in a row - v Latvia, Northern Ireland & Republic of Ireland in the 1994 World Cup Qualifying campaign).