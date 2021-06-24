Euro 2020: Sweden vs Poland, Statistical Highlights: Sweden knock Poland out

Bengaluru, June 23: Sweden secured a place in the knockout stages of the ongoing edition of the European Championship after finishing on top of Group E.
Euro 2020: Sweden 3-2 Poland: Swedes see off fightback to win group as Poles crash out
Emil Forsberg opened the scoring for the Swedes early in only the second minute, before netting his second in the 59th minute to set Sweden on course for a cruising win. But a Robert Lewandowski double levelled the scores in their final group game.
In a thrilling finish, Viktor Claesson found the winner in injury time to ensure a top of the table finish and a knockout berth. With Wednesday's win Sweden has seven points from three matches, having won two and drawn one.
Meanwhile Lewandowski's brace went in vain as Poland finished at the bottom of the table with one win and two draws.
With OPTA inputs, myKhel.com looks at the statistical highlights of the Sweden vs Poland match played in St Petersburg on Wednesday.
● Poland scored more than once in a match at the European Championships for the very first time, in what was their 14th match in the competition.
● Sweden have won 10 of their last 12 matches against Poland (D1 L1), including each of the last six in a row.
● Poland have won just one of their last 10 matches across all competitions (D4 L5), going six games without a win (D3 L3) - their longest such run since September to November 2018 (six games).
● Scored after just 81 seconds, Emil Forsberg's opener for Sweden against Poland was the second-fastest goal ever scored from the start of a European Championship match, after Dmitry Kirichenko for Russia v Greece in 2004 (65 seconds).
● Sweden's Emil Forsberg has scored in consecutive major tournament apps (Euros/World Cups), after scoring in just one of his previous nine. Forsberg has netted three goals from three shots on target at EURO 2020.
● Sweden's Dejan Kulusevski (21y 059d) became the youngest player to assist two goals in a single game at the European Championships since Cesc Fàbregas (21y 053d) v Russia in 2008.
● Robert Lewandowski has scored in consecutive major tournament appearances for the first time in his career (Euros/World Cups). In fact, he is now Poland's highest scoring player in European Championship history (5).
● Robert Lewandowski has scored 69 goals for Poland in all competitions, more than twice as many as the rest of the Polish EURO 2020 squad have netted combined for the nation (34).