Euro 2020: Sweden vs Poland Stats Preview; Must-win game for the Poles

Bengaluru, June 23: Poland takes on Sweden in their last Group E encounter of the Euro 2020 at Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Krestovsky Stadium will host the match at 9.30pm IST and it will be shown live on Sony Sports Network channels with live streaming available on SonyLIV and Jio.
It is a must-win game for Poland while Group leaders Sweden, will start the encounter knowing even a defeat would see them through, as they lead the way with four points.
With OPTA/ Stats Perform inputs, myKhel.com looks at some of the past battles between the two teams.
● Sweden have won nine of their last 11 matches against Poland (D1 L1), including each of the last five. The last Polish victory dates back to a home friendly in August 1991 (2-0).
● Sweden and Poland's only previous encounter at a major tournament came in the second round of the 1974 World Cup, which the Poles won 1-0.
● None of the previous 26 matches between Sweden and Poland have ended goalless.
● Sweden have kept a clean sheet in their two EURO 2020 matches so far, a goalless draw with Spain and a 1-0 win over Slovakia.
● Poland have won just one of their last nine matches across all competitions (D4 L4), beating Andorra 3-0 in March.
● 88 per cent of Sweden's goals at the EUROs have been scored in the second half of games (23/26), the highest percentage of any side with at least three goals at the tournament.
● Poland have won their final group stage game in both of their last two major international tournaments (World Cup and Euros), beating Ukraine at EURO 2016 and Japan at the 2018 World Cup.
● Sweden's Emil Forsberg has scored each of his nation's last two goals at major tournaments.
● Robert Lewandowski has been directly involved in 14 goals in his last 12 starts for Poland (10 goals, four assists). He is currently level with Jakub Blaszczykowski on three European Championship goals, the joint-most by any Polish player.
● Sweden's Alexander Isak completed six dribbles in their 1-0 win over Slovakia, the most by a Swedish player in a EUROs match since Tomas Brolin completed seven against Denmark at EURO 92.