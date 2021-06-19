Euro 2020: Switzerland vs Turkey: Dream11 prediction, head to head, key players, kick off time in India

Kolkata, June 19: Switzerland and Turkey are set to face off on Sunday (June 20), kicking off the final rounds of the Euro 2020 group stages.
Switzerland have been poor in the competition while Turkey have been the most disappointing, to say the least.
The 0-3 loss to Italy have put Switzerland in a tough position, needing nothing less than a win in their final group game to have a chance to qualify for the knockout.
A win for Turkey on the other hand, also can give them hope as one of the four best third-placed teams.
Match Details
Date: June 20
Time: 9:30 pm (IST)
Venue: Baki Olimpiya Stadionu, Baku
TV Channel: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony TEN 3 SD & HD and Sony TEN 4
Live streaming: SonyLIV and JioTV
Key players to watch out
Switzerland: Haris Seferovic has had a disappointing tournament so far, but he could finally break his deadlock against a Turkey side who have looked wide open at the back.
Turkey: Captain Burak Yilmaz has stood tall amidst ruins for Turkey. This could be his last chance and he will be hoping to open his and his team’s goal-scoring account in the final group stage fixture.
Head-to Head record:
Switzerland wins: 4
Turkey wins: 8
Draws: 3
Last meeting: Switzerland 1-2 Turkey
Prediction:
With the likes of Breel Embolo and Xherdan Shaqiri in their starting line-up, the Swiss have enough quality in attack to damage Turkey's backline. They are the favourites to win the tie. However Turkey can make a last strong challenge to cause an upset.
Switzerland predicted line-up (3-4-1-2): Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji; Kevin Mbabu, Denis Zakaria, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez; Xherdan Shaqiri; Haris Seferovic, Breel Embolo
Turkey Predicted Line-up (4-1-4-1): Ugurcan Cakir; Mert Muldur, Merih Demiral, Caglar Soyuncu, Ridvan Yilmaz; Okay Yokuslu; Cengiz Under, Hakan Calhanoglu, Irfan Kahveci, Yusuf Yazici; Burak Yilmaz
My Dream11 Team:
Goalkeeper: Yann Sommer
Defenders: Kevin Mbabu, Ricardo Rodriguez, Ridvan Yilmaz
Midfielders: Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri (Vice-Captain), Cengiz Under, Hakan Calhanoglu
Strikers: Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic (Captain), Burak Yilmaz.