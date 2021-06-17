Euro 2020: Three changes England could make against Scotland

Bengaluru, June 17: England made a winning start to their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia however with just a narrow 1-0 victory.
Gareth Southgate made some interesting changes in the line-up with Keiran Trippier used at left-back, despite being naturally right-footed, while Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were the unfortunate pair to be left out totally. Now their focus turns against Scotland who lost their opener 2-0 against the Czech Republic however were impressive throughout the game.
The England coach has already hinted that considering the opponent he is likely to make some adjustments in the line-up as per our understanding these three changes could be seen against the Scots whom the Three Lions face the first time in 25 years in a major tournament.
1. Ben Chilwell's inclusion
Southgate has recently claimed that he used Trippier at the left-back due to his defensive qualities and considering Croatia's class midfield. However, things could change against Scotland and he may use a natural left-back instead. One of Kyle Walker or Kieran Trippier could be cut and Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell could make his Euro debut. Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is currently recovering from a minor tendon injury so he is unlikely to be in contention.
2. Grealish's addition in midfield
England played a double pivot of Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips against Croatia, however, one of them could be sacrificed as England are likely to form an attacking line-up against their neighbours. Kalvin Phillips could move to the single-pivot while Mount may play a bit deeper in the number 8 role. Jack Grealish is likely to come in to play in attacking midfield.
3. Jadon Sancho in wing
With Scotland likely to line up with three at the back, England will need quality runners and dribblers at the flanks to break them down and Jadon Sancho is arguably England’s best options for this. He could be included in the side ahead of Phil Foden while last game's goalscorer Raheem Sterling is expectedto be the other wide attacker.