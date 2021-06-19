Euro 2020: Three key battles of the Italy vs Wales clash

Bengaluru, June 19: Italy are all set to take on Wales in their final game of the group stage of the Euros at the Stadio Olimpico Stadium in Rome.
Having already qualified for the knockout stages, the Azzurri will be keen on keeping their strong run of form going as they head towards the knockout stage. Italy have recorded two back-to-back 3-0 victories against Turkey and Switzerland in their opening two games and will be favourites for the game.
Meanwhile, Wales head into the game on the back of a comfortable win over Turkey and they are just one point away from guaranteeing their place in the knockouts. The Red Dragons picked up their first win of the tournament on Wednesday, as they claimed a 2-0 win over Turkey and prior to that, they were held to an opening-day 1-1 draw by Switzerland.
In this article, we will take a look at three key battles that could decide the outcome of the game.
Chris Mepham vs Andrea Belotti
Having already qualified for the knockouts, Italy boss Roberto Mancini is likely to opt for several changes to his starting lineup against Wales as some of his star players could benefit from much-needed rest. And, one of the changes that looks likely is Andrea Belotti coming into the starting XI in place of Ciro Immobile. Immobile has been in fine form so far in the Euros having scored twice in two games while Belotti has had to settle for a few minutes of playing time in the first game. The Torino forward will be looking forward to take his chance against Wales and Welsh star defender Chris Mepham has to be at his very best in order the keep the intuitive goalscorer at bay.
Joe Allen vs Nicolò Barella
Wales boss Rob Page is likely to tweak his tactics in the Italy game as he could revert back to his favoured 3-4-3 system with a false nine leading the attack. Joe Allen and Aaron Ramsey are likely to play in central midfield with two wing-backs providing the width and they will face a strong contest in the middle of the park with Italy usually operating with three central midfield players. Nicolò Barella, the heartbeat of the Italian midfield, is likely to be one of the few players Mancini could retain in the starting XI against Wales and Wales must deal with the 24-year-old well if they have to salvage anything from the game. With Aaron Ramsey occasionally bursting forward to support his attackers, Allen has to be at the top of his game.
Harry Wilson vs Francesco Acerbi
Liverpool winger Harry Wilson was surprisingly dropped in the first two games of Wales as Rob Page opted for a 4-3-3 system instead of 3-4-3 with Wilson operating as a false nine. Kieffer Moore, a conventional target man, was chosen to lead the attack in both games and his aerial prowess also came handy for the Red Dragons as they salvaged a 1-1 draw against Switzerland thanks to his goal.
However, against Italy, Page is likely to revert back to his favoured tactics bringing in Wilson into the starting XI and he has excelled in a false nine during the buildup of the tournament. Italy skipper Giorgio Chiellini is likely to miss the game with a minor injury and Francesco Acerbi is likely to take his place and the 33-year-old must be at his very best in order to keep Wilson away from affecting the game with his intelligence, vision and movement.