Euro 2020: Three most impressive Swiss players in European Championship so far

Bengaluru, June 30: Switzerland came up with the biggest upset of the Euro 2020 on Monday (June 28) when they knocked world champions France out of the tournament from the Round of 16. Didier Deschamps' France came to the Euros as outright favourites, having won the World Cup convincingly in 2018 but were brought back to earth by their neighbours.
How the Swiss defied the odds to come back from 3-1 down to make it 3-3 in the closing minutes of the game and went on winning it in penalties, will forever be remembered as one of the biggest comeback stories in the European Championship's history.
Euro 2020 Quarterfinal 1: Spain vs Switzerland Stats Preview: What to expect when unfamiliar foes meet
Vladimir Petkovic's side will be up against Spain in the quarter-finals and will be hoping to come up with yet another result to remember. In this article, we will take a look at three of Switzerland's best players in the Euros so far.
Haris Seferovic
The 29-year-old has scored four goals in the Euros so far and two of them were against France on Monday. Seferovic is a pretty well-rounded forward and has been pretty impressive at club level for Benfica over the last few years. The 29-year-old became somewhat of a journeyman before finding himself home at Estádio Sport Lisboa e Benfica. Following his excellent showings in the Euros for Switzerland, the striker could very well earn a big move away from the Portuguese capital.
Steven Zuber
Steven Zuber of Eintracht Frankfurt has been a pivotal figure for Switzerland with the 29-year-old providing four crucial assists in the last two games. The 29-year-old did not feature against Wales and only came on from the bench in the 3-0 loss to Italy but has started the two games since and has completely transformed the team. The versatile Swiss international has featured in the left wing-back position and has been a menace when going forward. He has also been more than decent defensively providing solid support to Ricardo Rodriguez featuring at the left-hand side of a three-man defence.
Xherdan Shaqiri
It is sad to see that a player of Xherdan Shaqiri's calibre is getting wasted at Liverpool due to the lack of opportunities. The 29-year-old is really a special footballer rightly touted as 'Alpine Messi' and more often than not, he delivers when he is on international duty. The 29-year-old has been excellent in the Euros so far having scored twice and provided one assists in four games. It's not just the numbers of Shaqiri that makes him the most important footballer in the Swiss team but his excellent ability on the ball, clever movement, vision and technique makes Petkovic's team twice as stronger.