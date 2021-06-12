Euro 2020: Turkey vs Italy; Statistical Highlights

Bengaluru, June 12: Italy beat Turkey 3-0 in a Group A tie at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to begin their Euro 2020 campaign on a resounding note.
After a goalless first half, Merih Demiral's own goal (52nd minute), was followed by strikes from Ciro Immobile (65th) and Lorenzo Insigne (78th).
It helped Azzurri to register the biggest win achieved in any opening match in the history of the European Championship.
With OPTA inputs, myKhel.com breaks down the statistical highlights from the lung opener.
● Italy have now won their opening match at each of their last three major tournaments, beating England at the 2014 World Cup, Belgium at the 2016 EUROs and against Turkey. The 3-0 win was the biggest margin of victory in the opening match at a European Championship tournament.
● Turkey have lost their opening match at every major tournament (EUROs + World Cup), losing seven out of seven. They are the only nation to play at more than three such tournaments and never avoid defeat in their opening match.
● Italy are unbeaten in their last 28 matches in all competitions (W23 D5), only enjoying a longer run once previously, going 30 without defeat between November 1935 and July 1939.
● Turkey Merih Demiral's own goal was the first time ever the first goal at a European Championship tournament had been an own goal.
● Italy have not conceded in any of their last 801 minutes at the Stadio Olimpico at major tournaments (EUROs + World Cup) and have not conceded in all competitions in any of their last 875 minutes, keeping a clean sheet in their last nine matches, their best run since a run of 10 between November 1989 and June 1990.
● Italy striker Ciro Immobile has scored in three consecutive appearances for the national team for the first time, while he netted at a major tournament for the first time. Since joining Lazio in 2016, Immobile has scored 92 goals in 118 appearances at the Stadio Olimpico for club and country.
● Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma became the fourth-youngest goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet at the European Championships (22y 106d), behind William Schrojf in 1960 for Czechoslovakia (21y 279d), Petr Cech in 2004 for Czech Republic (22y 38d) and Igor Akinfeev in 2008 for Russia (22y 67d).
● Turkey were only the third side since 1980 to fail to attempt a shot in the first half of a European Championships match, after Netherlands vs Italy in 2000 and Northern Ireland vs Poland in 2016.
● At 36 years and 301 days, Giorgio Chiellini became the oldest outfield player to start a match for Italy at a major tournament (EUROs + World Cup), breaking Fabio Cannavaro's record (36y 284d) against Slovakia at the 2010 World Cup, a match in which Chiellini started alongside Cannavaro.
● Turkey's first shot did not come until the 51st minute, when substitute Cengiz Ünder had an attempt, the second longest wait for a shot in a EUROs match since 1980 after Northern Ireland vs Poland in 2016, who had to wait until a Gareth McAuley header in the 67th minute.