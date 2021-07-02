Euro 2020, Ukraine vs England: Three key battles that could decide outcome of match

Bengaluru, July 2: England’s pursuit of the Euro 2020 crown will continue at the Stadio Olimpico next as they take on Ukraine in a tricky quarter-final showdown.
Goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane ensured England's victory over old rivals Germany in the last round while Ukraine battled past Sweden in extra-time in Glasgow to get to the last 8.
On paper, the England team look stronger, but having witnessed some incredible underdog wins so far, neither the fans nor the players will take this fixture lightly. With both sides now on the verge of creating history, it promises to be a nerve-wracking experience for sure.
Euro 2020: Ukraine vs England Stats Preview; Three Lions have the advantage
On that note, here we have taken a look at three key battles that could play a significant part in deciding the outcome of Ukraine vs England, Euro 2020 clash:
1. Andriy Yarmolenko vs Luke Shaw
Having been a constant threat out wide, the Ukraine skipper will be looking to best England left-back Luke Shaw on the flanks. Shaw has been one of the best players of England who are yet to concede a single goal in the tournament.
Yarmolenko, on the other hand, too has enjoyed an impressive outing so far on the right flank with two goals and two assists to his name. Shaw will have to protect his flank and ensure that he does not leave space behind him as the West Ham man thrives on having room to run into. Considering their form, it will be a good battle to watch.
2. Illia Zabarnyi vs Raheem Sterling
England’s hero of the tournament so far, Raheem Sterling has silenced all his doubters with three of England’s total four goals so far, including the winners against Croatia and the Czech Republic.
Ukraine vs England, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, head to head, key players, kick off time in India
Playing as the left-winger he will directly test Zabarnyi who is expected to play on the right side of the three-man defence. The Dynamo Kyiv centre-back will face one of the most difficult tests of his career and cannot afford to put a foot wrong against the England attacker.
3. Roman Yaremchuk vs Harry Maguire
Ukraine forward Yaremchuk has been in sparkling form in this tournament with two goals and one assist to his name. He can be a real threat to any defender due to his physical presence and clever movement, meaning he is likely to relish a strong battle with Harry Maguire.
Maguire has been magnificent since his return to the line-up and was even declared man of the match against Germany. So this promises to be an intriguing contest and whoever succeeds could turn the game in their country's favour.