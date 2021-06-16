Euro 2020: Ukraine vs North Macedonia: Dream11 prediction, head-to-head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, June 16: After experiencing disappointments in their opening Group C games, both Ukraine and North Macedonia will be looking at their next fixture as a chance to get back to the business by securing all three points.
Ukraine lost 3-2 against the Netherlands in a well-contested game while Macedonia suffered a hurtful 3-1 defeat against Austria. A loss next, could be a big stumbling block to advance into the next stage. Ukraine as of now look favourites given their squad quality. However, North Macedonia have produced setbacks earlier, so they might not be a pushover.
Match Details
Date: 17th June 2021 (IND)
Time: 6:30 pm (IST)
Venue: National Arena, Bucharest, Romania
TV Channel: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony TEN 3 SD & HD and Sony TEN 4
Live streaming: SonyLIV and JioTV
Key Players to Watch Out For:
Ukraine: Despite the loss, Zinchenko has had a huge influence in their game against the Netherland and he should again be the linchpin against Macedonia. Apart from him, the attack should be led by Andriy Yarmolenko who scored a beauty in the previous game. If Ukraine are to bounce back from defeat then Yarmolenko’s final-third involvement will be absolutely critical to achieving that.
North Macedonia: Macedonia are likely to face a lot of challenges from the Ukrainian attack in the next game so once again it will be crucial for their man between the sticks, Stole Dimitrievski who has had a fantastic outing against Austria earlier.
Head to Head:
Ukraine wins: 2
Draws: 1
North Macedonia wins: 1
Last meeting: Ukraine 2-0 North Macedonia
Dream11 Prediction:
The Ukraine squad are understandably the favourites to win this tie with Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk in the form and quality of the squad. It will be the North Macedonia squad who will have to bring the fight to steal any point.
Ukraine Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Geoge Buschan, Oleksandr Karavayev, Illia Zabarnyi, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Taras Stepanenko, Andriy Yarmolenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Oleksandr Zubkov, Roman Yaremchuk
North Macedonia Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stole Dimitrievski, Darko Velovski, Visar Musliu, Kire Ristevski, Ezgjan Alioski, Eljif Elmas, Arijan Ademi, Enis Bardhi, Stefan Ristovski, Aleksandar Trajkovski, Goran Pandev
My Dream11 Team:
Goalkeeper - Geoge Buschan
Defenders - Ezgjan Alioski, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko
Midfielders - Oleksandr Zinchenko, Andriy Yarmolenko (Vice-Captain), Ruslan Malinovsky, Eljif Elmas, Enis Bardhi
Strikers - Roman Yaremchuk (Captain), Goran Pandev