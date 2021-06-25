Euro 2020: Wales vs Denmark Stats Preview; Keen contest on the cards

Bengaluru, June 25: With the group stages over, the Euro 2020 has reached its business end as the round-of-16 starts on Saturday (June 26).
Wales takes on Denmark in the first pre-quarterfinal tie at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
The match kicks off at 9.30pm IST and will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 SD/HD channels with live streaming available on SonyLIV and Jio.
With OPTA/Stats Perform data, myKhel.com gives you a statistical perspective about the game and the past rivalry between the two nations.
• None of the 10 previous meetings between Wales and Denmark in all competitions have finished level, with Wales winning four to Denmark's six.
• This is the first meeting between the sides since November 2018, with Denmark winning 2-1 in a Nations League match.
• Denmark have won each of their last three competitive meetings with Wales in a run stretching back to June 1999.
• This is the first meeting between the sides in a major tournament.
• Wales have lost both of their previous matches in Amsterdam -- against the Netherlands in September 1988 (0-1) and June 2014 (0-2).
• Denmark became the first team in EURO history to reach the knockout stages of the competition having lost their first two group games.
• This is their first appearance in the latter stages of the tournament since 2004, when they lost 0-3 to Czech Republic in the quarterfinal.
• Wales have only lost two of their last 16 competitive matches in all competitions (W10 D4).
• Wales have now reached the knockout stages in all three of their appearances at major tournaments -- 1958 World Cup, EURO 2016 and EURO 2020.
• Denmark recorded 59 shots in the group stages, with their average of 19.7 shots-per-game their highest on record in a major tournament.
• Wales have had a combined 97 shot attempts at EURO 2016 and EURO 2020, with 49 of those coming from Gareth Bale (33) and Aaron Ramsey (16), equating to just over half of their total efforts at goal.
• In their 4-1 win against Russia, Mikkel Damsgaard became Denmark's youngest-ever goalscorer at a major tournament (20y 353d).
• The striker has been involved in six goals in his five appearances in all competitions for the Danes (3 goals, 3 assists).
• Pierre-Emile Højbjerg has three assists from as many games so far at EURO 2020, with no Denmark player recording more at a single edition of a World Cup or Euro.