Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Europa League: Arsenal vs Villarreal Fantasy Tips, Analysis and Probable 11s - May 07, 2021

By
Arsenal vs Villarreal Fantasy Tips
Arsenal vs Villarreal Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru, May 6: The second leg of the semi-final clash of the Europa League will be played between Arsenal and Villarreal. Surprisingly, Arsenal are down by a margin of 1 goal and need something special to pip Villarreal and qualify for the final.

A win of 1-0 margin will also help Arsenal qualify for the final as they had scored in their away fixture. The match is scheduled to be played at 12:30 AM (IST) and the winner of this game would face either AS Roma or Manchester United.

Analysis of Arsenal vs Villarreal

Arsenal are trailing in this contest as the scoreline of the first leg read 1-2. Nicolas Pepe was the lone goal-scorer for Arsenal in that game and the goal came through a penalty.

However, Arsenal have been dealt with a blow as Dani Ceballos will be missing out on this game because of a red card which he had received in the previous game. Arsenal are also struggling to find form as they are coming on the back off a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Everton in the Premier League.

Arsenal vs Villarreal: Head To Head, Kick-off Time in India, TV Channel, Live Streaming Details, Key Players

Villarreal are on top and they need to stick to their basics and play freely to safely secure a passage to the final. Villarreal had won the first leg and the two goals were scored by Manu Trigueros and Raul Albiol.

However, Etienne Capoue was shown a red card in the previous game and he shall be missing out on this game. Villarreal are presently in the 6th position of the Spanish Liga and are coming on the back off a 1-0 victory over Getafe. Yeremi Pino had netted the solitary goal in that match.

Probable Playing XI for Arsenal vs Villarreal

Arsenal: Bernd Leno; Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Granit Xhaka; Mohamed Elneny, Thomas Partey; Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang/Alexandre Lacazette

Villarreal: Geronimo Rulli; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Mario Gaspar; Francis Coquelin, Manu Trigueros, Dani Parejo; Gerard Moreno, Carlos Bacca, Samuel Chukwueze

Fantasy Prediction and Best 14 for Arsenal vs Villarreal

Goalkeepers: Leno, Rulli

Defenders: Chambers, Holding, Pedraza, Torres, Magalhaes

Midfielders: Saka, Pepe, Chukwueze, Smith Rowe, Trigueros

Strikers: Moreno, Pierre-Emerick/Alexandre Lacazette

Match Details

Date: 7th May 2021

Time: 12:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Live Channel: Sony TEN 1

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

More EUROPA LEAGUE News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2021 | Ganguly's take on suspension
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, May 6, 2021, 17:58 [IST]
Other articles published on May 6, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments