Europa League Final: Villarreal vs Manchester United Fantasy Tips, Analysis and Probable 11s

Bengaluru, May 26: The much-awaited summit clash of the Europa League between Villarreal and Manchester United will be taking place on Wednesday (May 26) at the Stadion Energa in Gdansk, Poland.
While Unai Emery's Villarreal edged past Arsenal to reach the final in the two-legged semi-final, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils thumped Roma in the first leg and survived a late scare in the second leg to reach Wednesday's summit clash.
Villarreal finished 7th in La Liga and they lost their previous game against Real Madrid. If we take a look at the Europa League semi-finals, then they were in clinical form.
They defeated Arsenal 2-1 on aggregate and should be high on confidence. Manu Trigueros and Raul Albiol had scored the goals for Villarreal.
Europa League Final 2021, Villarreal vs Manchester United: Head To Head, Time in India, Telecast Details
Meanwhile,Solskjaer's men will be brimming with confidence after they finished 2nd in the Premier League. They won their last game against the Wolves and the score-line read 2-1. Anthony Elanga and Juan Mata had scored the goals for the Red Devils.
They had defeated AS Roma 8-5 on aggregate in the semi-finals of the Europa League. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford can be the key players for the United side.
Probable Playing XI of Europa League Final 2021
Villarreal: Geronimo Rulli; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Mario Gaspar; Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Manuel Trigueros; Yeremi Pino, Gerard Moreno, Carlos Bacca
Manchester United: David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Fred, Scott McTominay; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba; Edinson Cavani
Best 14 for Europa League Final 2021
Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Sergio Asenjo
Defenders: Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol
Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Manu Trigueros, Dani Parejo
Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Gerard Moreno, Carlos Bacca
myKhel's 11 (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Luke Shaw; Dani Parejo, Paul Pogba; Gerard Moreno, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Edinson Cavani