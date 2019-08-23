Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Torino 2-3 Wolves: Nuno's men take step towards Europa League group stage

By Opta
Wolves scored three away goals against Torino
Wolves scored three away goals against Torino

Turin, August 23: Wolves moved a step closer to reaching the group stage of the Europa League by winning 3-2 at Torino in the first leg of their play-off round clash.

Bremer's own goal put Nuno Espirito Santo's side in front before half-time at the Olimpico Grande Torino on Thursday with Diogo Jota extending their advantage after the break.

Lorenzo De Silvestri's header cut the deficit but Raul Jimenez struck in the 72nd minute to earn Wolves a potentially crucial third away goal, though Andrea Belotti's late penalty leaves the tie more balanced.

Although they now face a tough task to qualify, Torino were close to opening the scoring in the 19th minute.

Nicolas Nkoulou rose highest to meet Armando Izzo's right-wing cross, but his header clipped Rui Patricio's crossbar and Wolves then missed a good chance when Leander Dendoncker narrowly failed to hit the target from a typically precise Joao Moutinho centre.

Crosses continued to provide the best chances and Wolves took the lead from another in the 43rd minute when an inswinging Moutinho cross was flicked in at the back post by helpless defender Bremer.

Wolves doubled their lead in the 59th minute thanks to more fine wing work, Adama Traore doing brilliantly on the right to pull a low cross back for Jota to finish, but Torino swiftly hit back.

Cristian Ansaldi whipped the ball in from the left and De Silvestri arrived to power home a header from close range.

Jimenez restored Wolves' two-goal cushion, though. The Mexico striker collected possession midway in Torino's half and burst away from a series of challenges before slotting a calm low finish past goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.

Walter Mazzarri's Torino visit Molineux next Thursday with renewed hope thanks to Belotti's 89th minute penalty, the striker converting after he was felled by Ruben Vinagre, while Rui Patricio had to save well from Belotti in added time.

More TORINO News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 1 - Stumps: IND 203/6 (68.5) vs WI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, August 23, 2019, 2:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 23, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue