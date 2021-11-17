European giants keeping a close eye on Monaco talent Aurelien Tchouameni - A look at his player profile

Bengaluru, Nov. 17: Ligue 1 side AS Monaco have a big reputation of nurturing young players through intelligent scouting and they look to have attained another jackpot with their 21-year-old midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.
The defensive midfielder has become one of the most coveted figures in the European circuit since joining AS Monaco from Bordeaux in January 2020. He is one of the first few names on the team list under Niko Kovac now and despite their rocky start to the season he has been one of their best players. So far, the 21-year-old has made 65 appearances for Monaco, scoring five goals and managing four assists along the way.
His performances have yielded rewards with the French national call-up where he is included very frequently by coach Deschamps. He also played a key role in their UEFA Nations League triumph last month.
Playing Style
The 21-year-old is extremely well-rounded technically and Monaco's high-pressing 3-4-3 or 4-4-2 allows him to contribute to the ball progression in a variety of ways. He is pretty good at shielding the ball and comfortable at receiving it under pressure. His short passing and link up with other midfielders are also impactful, although he is not one of the best in carrying the ball into the final third. However, his defensive contribution overpowers all the other aspects. He is an elite ball-winner and ranks among the best performing midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues in terms of pressures, tackles, interceptions, and aerial duels win.
Transfer Rumours
All these factors have not gone unnoticed by the top European clubs with several Premier League sides and La Liga teams showing interest in him. Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid are a couple of sides reportedly keeping a close eye on his future. With his stakes almost reaching the ceiling, it is very likely that the Ligue 1 side will cash in on him next Summer. There's no doubt he would improve all of the above-mentioned sides instantly. However, with so many options at his disposal, it will be interesting to see which club he actually prefers.