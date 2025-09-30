Who is Mitchell Starc’s wife Alyssa Healy? Discover the heartwarming journey of these two Aussie cricket stars

Football West Ham's Jarrod Bowen Levels The Score In Nuno Espirito Santo's First Game Against Everton In his first match as manager, Nuno Espirito Santo saw West Ham secure a 1-1 draw against Everton, thanks to Jarrod Bowen's equaliser. Despite struggles with set-pieces, West Ham showed improvement in the second half. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 3:22 [IST]

Jarrod Bowen's impressive equaliser secured a draw for West Ham United against Everton, marking Nuno Espirito Santo's debut as manager. The match ended 1-1 at Hill Dickinson Stadium, where Everton had not conceded since leaving Goodison Park. Bowen's deflected shot in the 65th minute levelled the score after Michael Keane's header had given Everton the lead.

West Ham struggled with set-pieces again, allowing Keane to score from James Garner's cross following a poorly cleared corner. Alphonse Areola made early saves against Beto and Iliman Ndiaye but couldn't stop Keane's effort. Despite these challenges, West Ham improved in the second half under Nuno's guidance.

West Ham's defensive issues were evident as they have now conceded eight goals from corners this season, matching their total from the previous campaign. Keane's goal was also the seventh headed goal they've allowed, more than any other team in the league. This highlights a significant area of concern for Nuno moving forward.

After halftime, Idrissa Gueye and Garner came close to extending Everton’s lead. However, Jordan Pickford had to be alert when Jake O'Brien’s mistake let Crysencio Summerville through on goal. West Ham showed resilience and were rewarded when El Hadji Malick Diouf’s run led to Bowen’s equaliser.

Nuno took charge of West Ham just two days after replacing Graham Potter, having been dismissed by Nottingham Forest earlier this month. His appointment marks one of the earliest managerial changes within a Premier League season, similar to Graeme Souness in 2004-05 with Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United.

Despite their struggles, West Ham generated an expected goals (xG) total of 1.17 from 14 shots compared to Everton’s 0.73 from 12 attempts. However, only three of West Ham’s shots were on target, indicating room for improvement in finishing.

The draw leaves West Ham in 19th place with four points while Everton moved up to ninth with eight points despite being winless in four matches across all competitions. Both teams will need to address their shortcomings as they aim for better results in upcoming fixtures.