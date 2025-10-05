Everton Triumphs 2-1 Over Crystal Palace As Grealish Scores Last-Minute Winner

Muneeba Ali’s Run-Out Controvery vs India Explained: Why the Pakistan Opener Was Given Out Despite Making Her Ground in CWC 2025

Jack Grealish scored his first goal for Everton, securing a thrilling 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace. This win ended Palace's 19-match unbeaten streak. Daniel Munoz initially put Palace ahead in the 37th minute. However, Iliman Ndiaye equalised from the penalty spot after halftime. Jordan Pickford, marking his 300th Premier League game for Everton, made crucial saves to keep them in the match.

Despite Tyrick Mitchell hitting the crossbar and Jean-Philippe Mateta having a shot cleared off the line, Palace could not capitalise on their chances. Ismaila Sarr also came close but missed opportunities proved costly for Palace. With time running out, Ndiaye crossed to Beto, whose header was saved by Dean Henderson. Grealish then turned Munoz's clearance into the net.

This victory marked Everton's first win at their new home since March 2022 against Newcastle United. Grealish has been impressive at Everton, winning four fouls and making 18 passes in the final third during this match. Despite being on the fringes at times, he played a crucial role in securing the win.

Jordan Pickford became only the second English goalkeeper to make 300 appearances for one Premier League club, following David Seaman's record with Arsenal. His performance was vital in maintaining Everton's position in the game against Palace.

Palace's Missed Opportunities

The defeat was Crystal Palace’s first competitive loss since April. They will regret their missed opportunities as they head into the international break. Meanwhile, Everton snapped a four-game winless streak with this victory.

Everton have struggled when conceding first at home, winning only three of their last 31 such matches in the Premier League. Interestingly, all these victories were against Crystal Palace: a 3-2 win in May 2022, a 2-1 win in September 2024, and now this latest triumph.

The focus before the match was on Palace’s unbeaten run and Everton’s aim to maintain their unbeaten start at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Although it seemed like that streak might end during much of Sunday’s game, Ndiaye’s equaliser and Grealish’s late goal ensured it continued.