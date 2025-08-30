PKL 12: Sumit and Gagan Gowda shine as UP Yoddhas take down Telugu Titans 40-35 in Vizag

Football Everton Secures Thrilling 3-2 Victory Against Wolves Thanks To Jack Grealish's Two Assists In a captivating match, Everton defeated Wolves 3-2 with Jack Grealish contributing two assists. This victory marks Everton's strong start in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 22:46 [IST]

Everton secured consecutive Premier League victories with a thrilling 3-2 win against Wolves. Jack Grealish was instrumental, providing two assists. This follows his impressive performance against Brighton, where he also assisted twice. At Molineux, Grealish set up Beto for the opening goal within seven minutes. Despite Hwang Hee-chan equalising for Wolves, Everton led 2-1 at half-time thanks to Iliman Ndiaye's close-range finish.

In the second half, Grealish assisted Keirnan Dewsbury-Hall for a powerful strike that hit the crossbar before going in. Wolves' manager Vitor Pereira made attacking changes, leading to Rodrigo Gomes scoring to reduce the deficit. However, Gomes missed a chance to level the score during stoppage time. Wolves remain without a point this season, while Everton are fifth with six points from three games.

Grealish's performance against Brighton last weekend hinted at his continued excellence. He became the first Everton player to assist two or more goals in consecutive Premier League matches. Against Wolves, he had eight touches in the opposition box and won 13 of his 17 duels, both game-highs.

Beto's goal was crucial in maintaining Everton's lead. Since David Moyes returned as manager, only Mohamed Salah (12), Alexander Isak (10), Chris Wood, and Jean-Phillipe Mateta (both nine) have scored more than Beto's eight goals. Moyes' victory marked his 542nd win as Everton manager, equalling Howard Kendall as their most successful manager.

This season has seen Grealish excel as a playmaker for Everton. His ability to create opportunities is evident from his recent performances. The team's current standing reflects their strong start under Moyes' leadership. As they continue their campaign, maintaining this form will be crucial for their success in the league.