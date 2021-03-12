Everton and Juventus could engage in swap deal this summer: Great deal for all parties involved?

Bengaluru, March 12: Everton and Juventus could be involved in a transfer dealing this summer with both the clubs looking to swap players from their respective sides, as per rumours.
Juventus are reportedly interested in re-signing their former youth striker Moise Kean who is currently on loan at PSG from Everton, while in return Carlo Ancelotti is apparently demanding midfielder Adrien Rabiot.
Contrasting form of both the players
Since joining the French giants in the summer on a season-long loan, Kean has been firing goals at a regular interval. The Italian youngster scored just four goals in his 37 outings for Everton, but this season he has already netted 15 goals in just 31 league and cup appearances.
But Rabiot's fortune on the other hand has been pretty contrasting. Since his move to the Old Lady, Rabiot has proven somewhat inconsistent. He has often fallen down in the pecking order and started just 15 league games this term. There is a belief that Juventus want to cash in on him to free up space for a new signing.
Transfer Link-up
Kean's future is still undecided as he has several options. While a return to Merseyside could be on the cards, PSG could look to make the deal permanent. But a third option also has arisen recently with the involvement of Juventus.
The Serie A giants want to sign him this summer, however, in-return just want to involve Rabiot rather than paying any transfer fee. Given that Rabiot and Kean are likely to have similar market values, a deal seems feasible.
Good move for all parties involved?
Everton have lacked the assurance in the midfield with the likes of Andre Gomes, Tom Davies all being unconvincing in controlling the tempo of the game and moving the ball forward.
In that case, Rabiot could be a great addition under Ancelotti. His addition will not only add some much-needed calmness to the midfield but also his goal-scoring exploit could make him an exciting fit for the Merseyside club.
Kean on the other hand could relish his further development in a star-studded team like Juventus and could be a great cover for Alvaro Morata. Plus considering his versatility he can even be a great addition for their wide attacker option as well.