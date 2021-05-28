Everton and Tottenham keen on Wilfried Zaha: Good fit for both the sides?

Bengaluru, May 28: Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is seeking an exit from Selhurst Park once again this summer and it has alerted two top sides - Everton and Tottenham Hotspurs, as per rumours.
The 28-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in 2019, but Palace’s valuation pushed the Gunners to sign Nicolas Pepe instead. There’s been some gossip that Arsenal could return for him this summer, but as of now, it is only these two sides who are keeping a close eye on it.
Zaha’s season at Palace
The 28-year-old has played an instrumental role in helping Roy Hodgson’s side secure 14th place finish and delivered the most productive season of his career with 11 goals and two assists in 31 league appearances. He deserves credit for averaging 2.0 shots, 1.0 key passes and 1.8 dribbles per 90 min in the Premier League this season. However, it is fair to say he has not been consistent enough and his performances still could have been better.
Transfer Fee
The 28-year-old has two years remaining on his contract in south London and could reportedly be available for less than £40million. However, with fifteen players set to be out of contract next month, the Eagles will definitely look to keep him at the club for at least one more season.
A good fit for both sides?
Everton have been mostly dependent on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Richarlison for their creative presence and it is pretty much evident that they need more firepower upfront. Ancelotti is apparently looking for a winger who has the capacity to score goals and be a lethal presence in the final third and Zaha ticks all the right boxes.
The same can be said about Spurs as well. With Gareth Bale set to end his loan spell, the Lillywhites need to strengthen the attack further and Zaha could be a good option for them as well. He could be utilised anywhere upfront and definitely would bolster the quality of Spurs’ starting XI.
Zaha has been pushing for an exit for a couple of seasons now and at 28-years of age, it could be the time he really pushes for a move before it's too late.