Everton appoint Marco Silva as coach to succeed Sam Allardyce

Marco Silva

Liverpool, May 31: Everton have announced the appointment of former Watford coach Marco Silva as their new manager, replacing Sam Allardyce.

Silva had been heavily linked with Everton before Allardyce was hired in November, having enjoyed a fine start to the season at Watford.

The Hornets signed Silva at the beginning of the campaign after he impressed at Hull City, despite their relegation at the end of the 2016-17 season.

But they cited Everton's initial approach as a major catalyst for Silva's sacking in January, following a run of one win in 11 Premier League matches.

When Watford refused to give Everton permission to speak to Silva, they turned to Allardyce and he ultimately steered them clear of trouble, finishing eighth in the Premier League.

But supporters never took to the former England manager and Everton confirmed his exit on May 16, paving the way for Silva – who was always the big favourite – to make his return to Premier League football.

Source: OPTA

    Thursday, May 31, 2018, 20:00 [IST]
