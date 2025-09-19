Football Everton Boss David Moyes Aims To Bridge Gap To Liverpool Before Merseyside Derby Ahead of the Merseyside derby, David Moyes emphasises the need to close the gap between Everton and Liverpool, reflecting on recent transfer challenges. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 18:06 [IST]

David Moyes is concentrating on reducing the disparity between Everton and Liverpool as they prepare for the first Merseyside derby of the season. The two teams will face off at Anfield on Saturday, with Liverpool aiming to continue their perfect start by securing a fifth consecutive win. The reigning champions invested over £400 million in the recent transfer window, including a British-record £125 million fee for Alexander Isak from Newcastle United.

Liverpool's expenditure on Isak alone surpassed Everton's entire transfer window spending. Moyes acknowledges this financial gap and aims to narrow it between Everton and their fierce rivals. "I think it's about having a realism on where the two clubs are," he stated during his pre-match press conference. He emphasised the challenge of bridging this gap given Liverpool's status as champions and favourites for the Champions League.

Moyes highlighted that earning the right to spend requires success in major competitions. He drew parallels with his experience at West Ham, where three years in European competitions allowed them to invest more. "From that point of view, I think Liverpool are entitled to [spend]," he added, referencing Arne Slot's defence of his own spending.

Despite Liverpool's flawless record this season, they needed a stoppage-time penalty from Mohamed Salah to overcome newly promoted Burnley recently. Seven out of their nine Premier League goals have been scored in the second half, with five occurring in the final 10 minutes. Since last season began, Liverpool has scored more goals in the last 10 minutes than any other team (19).

This trend continued in their Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid, where Virgil van Dijk scored a dramatic winner in the 92nd minute. Moyes noted that stronger teams tend to wear opponents down over time, leading to lapses in concentration. He acknowledged Everton's defensive resilience and expressed determination to maintain it against Liverpool.

Everton's Approach

Moyes stressed the importance of competitiveness and fighting for every opportunity at Anfield. "We have to go there and fight for everything we can," he said. He also highlighted areas where Everton has shown improvement and emphasised the need to demonstrate these strengths during the game.

Moyes admitted that playing against a team with a stronger squad poses challenges but remains focused on making progress. His goal is to ensure Everton competes effectively despite these obstacles.