Everton had the best chance - Klopp admits to Liverpool's derby luck

London, June 22: Jurgen Klopp conceded Liverpool were fortunate to escape with a point from the Merseyside derby against Everton.
For the second season in succession, the fixture at Goodison Park finished goalless but only after Tom Davies struck the post 10 minutes from time.
Liverpool controlled most of the contest but had little to show for their superiority in the way of clear opportunities.
Nevertheless, Klopp was largely satisfied with what he saw as his team edged to within five points of the Premier League title.
"It was a real fight, both teams invested a lot," he told Sky Sports.
"Both teams showed that they understand it's a derby. Even without a crowd it was intense, physical. It was all in. All players were really involved and in the game.
"I liked our defending, our counter-press was good. We won a lot of balls. We didn't have enough chances for the possession we had.
"Most of the time we were dominant but then they had the biggest chance. It came out of the blue and we were lucky in that moment.
"Apart from that we were in control but we want to have more chances ourselves."
Everton captain Seamus Coleman did a superb job at right-back in shackling Sadio Mane, although Klopp felt his team could have been cuter to exploit the space elsewhere that that tactic created.
"We have to be more clear in the situations, pass the ball and shoot in the right moment, more crosses in the right area," he added.
"After 60, 70 minutes I could see it was better, we were finding the right spaces.
"Everton defended really well, they tried to take care of Sadio and Trent [Alexander-Arnold].
"We were then not smart enough to use the space you have if one player like Coleman plays completely against Sadio."
Takumi Minamino was handed a start as Mohamed Salah remained unused on the bench.
Despite some bright touches and a couple of half chances during the opening 45 minutes, the January recruit from Salzburg made way for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the break.
"Before the game I had the idea I wanted to change really early, just use the opportunity that five changes give you," Klopp explained, insisting his decision was not a slight on Minamino's display.
"Taki played well. At the beginning it was a bit difficult but then he was in the game.
"It had nothing to do with Taki's performance. It was purely my idea to try it."