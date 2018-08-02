Everton look to sign up Denis Cheryshev

Bengaluru, August 2: Russia's World Cup star Denis Cheryshev has been reportedly attracting interests from Premier League side Everton, according to reports in England.
The Villareal winger has had a brilliant World Cup campaign where he scored four goals in the tournament guiding his team to a top-eight finish. And Everton who only landed winger Richarlison for £40 million from Watford now have appeared as a strong contender to grab him.
The Toffees do not have some major options in their wide area as only Walcott, Richarlison and Sigurdsson are the prominent names in the squad to fill up the wide role.
But new boss Marco Silva now apparently wants more options in the attacking third and has suggested that the Everton chiefs make a move for the Russian international.
An academy product of Castilla, Cheryshev made his Real Madrid debut in 2012 but never managed to make a place in Senior Madrid squad.
The attacker mostly was sent on loan from Madrid and later, in 2016 his loan move to Villareal was made permanent.
However, there also the 27-year-old could not make his first team position fixed and the player only played 90 minutes once just last season in the league.
And it is now believed that the 27-year-old is not fitting into manager Javier Calleja's plans for the upcoming campaign and reportedly he has told the Yellow Submarine chiefs to offload the Russian to trim his squad.
The left-winger still has three years remaining in his deal but with the clubs looking eagerly for a buyer, the player might come off with a cut-price deal.
And with Everton in need of an experienced backup option in the attacking third, Cheryshev could evolve as a smart signing for the Toffees.
If the deal befalls, he will be the first Russian player to join the club since Diniyar Bilyaletdinov in 2009 and Manchester United winger Andrei Kanchelskis back in 1995. Cheryshev has been on holiday following the World Cup but is scheduled to return to first-team training on Thursday in Spain.