Everton looking at cut-price Arkadiusz Milik deal - Why Ancelotti must get it done

Bengaluru, Dec. 7: Napoli outcast Arkadiusz Milik is apparently a target Everton in January as Carlo Ancelotti looks to strengthen his squad further in the upcoming transfer window.
Ancelotti already raided his former side to sign £22million Allan in Summer and now as per reports, wants Milik to boost his Goodison attacking options.
The Polish striker has fallen out of favour under Gennaro Gattuso and has failed to make a cut to the registered Serie A squad for the new season. His contract will be up in the air in the next Summer and there is unlikely to be an extension. So the Polish striker seems to have his heart set on a move away from San Paolo and it would be little surprise if he agrees a move during the January window.
Clubs linked
Everton are believed to be the front-runners at the moment but could face competition from Atletico Madrid and Tottenham as well. The North London side although seems to have a lower shout in this chase, but Simeone could well line-up a move for the striker with Diego Costa sidelined for a prolonged period. Simeone could bring in another forward to compete with Joao Felix and Luis Suarez as he doesn't trust 23-year-old striker Ivan Saponjic. Milik, however, could also see interest from Milan and Roma as well as they were believed to be keen on the striker in Summer.
Transfer Fee
With the forward only having six years remaining in his deal and the player facing time in exile, a deal as low as £10 million could be enough.
Why Ancelotti must sign him up
Ancelotti is in the market to sign a backup for Dominic Calvert-Lewin who is currently leading the golden boot race, having scored 11 goals in 12 appearances. But definitely, the Englishman could do with some rest. His backup option Cenk Tosun has been unconvincing for a long time and is yet to step up and deliver during crucial times.
Milik who has had his prime years under Ancelotti could be a better option than him. Plus the forward would bring in more experience into a side who are hopefuls of a European spot this year.