Everton star Idriss Gueye determined to join PSG

By

Bengaluru, February 17: Everton want-away midfielder Idrissa Gueye will once again push for a move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

The French giants had a £25million bid turned down in January but are expected to return for the Senegal international, 29, at the end of the season. The Senegalese midfield dynamo said: "It is a dream that sadly did not come true.

"Every player works to join the best teams, to play in matches in the Champions League. But I was honoured that PSG were interested in me.

"Now, I know that I am of interest to these types of clubs, I am ready to go to the final level to join a top European club.

"I am going to work even more so that they come back to me. Maybe it is not finished with PSG."

"PSG asked my leaders to find out how I could leave," Gueye added. "But Everton put the brakes on right away. They did not want to sell me. I pushed."

"I saw the directors to tell them of my desire to go to Paris, it was a golden opportunity, a huge challenge not to miss at 29 years old."

Gueye was on a PSG shortlist of midfielders as an alternative to Frenkie De Jong, who will join Barcelona.

Southampton’s Mario Lemina and Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure were also among the players they like in the Premier League.

The French champions made a firm offer for Gueye in January, only for Everton to reject the chance to cash in.

The player was also intent on playing for a Champions League side and handed in a transfer request last month to try and force through a deal but Everton rejected his request.

They will make a big profit on the £7.1million they paid Aston Villa two-and-a-half years ago, although he also has three full seasons left on his current contract meaning his value will hold.

But the lure of PSG, and returning to France, could tempt Gueye after starting his senior career with Lille before getting his move to Villa.

    Sunday, February 17, 2019, 13:53 [IST]
