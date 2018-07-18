Everton in negotiations with Fenerbahce over Bolasie transfer

Kolkata, July 18: Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has been linked with a season-long loan move to Turkish side Fenerbahce.
Bolasie has been with the Toffees for two years after joining them from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.
His debut season on Merseyside was cut short with a serious knee injury and the DR Congo international returned to full action only last year under new boss Sam Allardyce, but struggled for form and fitness as he made just 18 appearances.
And if now reports are to be true, the 29-year-old might be the second big casualty of Everton this year after Wayne Rooney as new boss Marco Silva has given the board green light for a move.
However, as of now, the player might only be sent on loan this year with an option to buy and reportedly Turkish side Fenerbahce have shown interest in him.
Everton winger Yannick Bolasie is expected to complete his loan move to Fenerbahce after reaching an agreement with the Super Lig outfit according to Fanatik.#EFC @Everton pic.twitter.com/CZUudXUiDV— Farhad Tne (@Evafarhad) July 16, 2018
The Turkish side are expected to make major changes to their squad following the election of Ali Koc as club President and Phillip Cocu's appointment as manager.
They have already landed big and promising names like Berke Ozer, Baris Alici and Kadioglu this summer and now want to add Bolasie further in a bid to land their first domestic title since 2014.
Bolasie is currently in Austria with the rest of the Everton squad for their week-long training camp and a deal might materialise in the coming days.
In Bolasie's place, Silva reportedly wants to fund a move for his former side, Watford's promising winger Richarlison.
