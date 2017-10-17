Everton plotting shocking January move for Reds striker Danny Ings

London, Oct 17: When you pronounce Liverpool and Everton the only thing that should come to your mind is the Merseyside rivalry between two top English Premier League clubs.
Both the clubs share a passionate rivalry between them in the top tier of English football for a long time now.
However, things could take a different route now as it has been reported that the Toffees are interested in Liverpool's injury-ridden and currently a sporadic player at the club, Danny Ings.
Ings announced his arrival in the English Premier League with promoted Burnley in 2015 and scored 11 goals in his debut Pl season.
His all along performance attract Liverpool to buy him the next Summer as the Reds secured the English man's service for only £6.5 million up front, with an extra £1.5 million in player performance-related bonuses.
However, since joining, Ings's has suffered major injuries as he experienced two quick Cruciate ligaments within two years of the span which only limited him to just 12 appearances for the club, in which he's scored three goals.
The 25-year-old currently has again come back in the circuit and currently playing for Liverpool's U-21s and U-23s squad this season and has made just one senior appearance, which lasted 17 minutes, in their 2-0 defeat to Leicester City in the EFL Cup last month.
However, the footballer and club are said to be agreed to let the player leave in January either on loan or on a permanent basis as they want to see the 25-year-old get regular game time after returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
Everton who are currently struggling with their goalscoring form after letting go Romelu Lukaku this season has been alleged as the potential suitor, however, clubs like Newcastle, Southampton, Watford and Crystal Palace, are reported to be interested in Ings.
Since Everton and Liverpool came into existence only 30 players have made the move between the two sides and should Ings move to Everton it would be the first time that any player has traded the two clubs in more than a decade which will make him the first man to move from Anfield to Goodison Park in 22 years. The last man to swap the red jersey for blue was Gary Ablett in 1992.