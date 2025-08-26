Football Everton Completes Signing Of Tyler Dibling From Southampton For £42m Plus Add-Ons Everton has signed teenage winger Tyler Dibling from Southampton for £42m plus add-ons. The 19-year-old expressed excitement about joining the Toffees and aims to contribute significantly to the club. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 1:04 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Everton have secured the services of Tyler Dibling from Southampton for £42 million, plus additional fees. The young winger has committed to a four-year contract at Hill Dickinson Stadium. This acquisition marks Everton's eighth signing this summer. Dibling, who is 19 years old, played 33 matches in his first Premier League season with Southampton in 2024-25, scoring twice but couldn't prevent their relegation.

Dibling expressed his enthusiasm about joining Everton. "I'm buzzing to sign," he shared on Everton's website. "I've never been so excited to play football and I'm just ready to get going. I think it's the perfect match because of where the club is right now. Obviously with the new stadium, the fans here are unreal, and it has a family feel to it. I think it was the perfect fit and was a no-brainer to join. I think I've come to Everton at the perfect time and hopefully I can be here for many years."

The addition of Dibling brings Everton's total spending in this transfer window to £124 million. Manager David Moyes had urged the club to intensify their transfer activities. Alongside Dibling, players like Jack Grealish, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Thierno Barry have joined the squad. Additionally, Carlos Alcaraz's loan deal has been made permanent.

Dibling is not new to making an impact at a young age. He became the fourth Southampton player to achieve 20 Premier League appearances before turning 19, following in the footsteps of Wayne Bridge, James Ward-Prowse, and Luke Shaw.

In addition to his club achievements, Dibling has already represented England at the under-21 level twice. His move to Merseyside comes as he seeks further development and success in his career.

With Everton's recent investments and strategic signings, they aim for a stronger performance in upcoming seasons. The club hopes that these additions will enhance their competitiveness in domestic and international competitions.