Everton target Cresswell to replace Baines

Bengaluru, April 9: Everton have been linked with a £25million summer move for West Ham and England left-back Aaron Cresswell.
Everton Boss Sam Allardyce, who signed Cresswell for the Hammers four years ago from Ipswich Town, is a big fan of the Englishman and wants him to compete with Leighton Baines at Goodison Park.
Cresswell is a Liverpudlian and comes from the Tranmere Rovers academy after he was released by Liverpool as a teenager. Since then he has worked really hard and made his move to the Premier League from the Football League and he has become one of the best fullbacks in the League.
Everton have been blessed with a world class player like Leighton Baines at left-back for the last decade or so but the Englishman is clearly past his peak and is also a regular on the treatment table in recent years.
They need a new player to replace Baines at his position and Cresswell seems to fit the bill.
A source told: “Aaron is keen on moving back to Liverpool and Everton would be a great move for him.”
The West Ham ace has been capped three times for England and is a key part of the East Londoners squad.
David Moyes will not want to lose him next season if he remains as manager but the lure of going back home could be too big for Cresswell to resist.
Meanwhile, the Toffees are yet to even speak to PSV Eindhoven about Marcel Brands becoming their new technical director.
Brands has been linked with a move to Goodison Park as majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri continues to overhaul to structure of the club.
And there have been suggestions the deal is already sealed for the 56-year-old to change jobs once PSV wrap up the Eredivise title.
However reports claim that the Dutch club have had no contact with the Merseysiders - or been told by Brands that he is going anywhere.
And they have rubbished the claims Brands will be announced by Everton after they win the title, which could be as early as next weekend if results go their way.
It is understood the Premier League side had spoken to PSV last year to enquire about him, but that interest was not followed up after the start of the season.
