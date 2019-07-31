Football
Everton to make a loan offer for Chelsea starlet

By
Everton manager Marco Silva
Everton manager Marco Silva

Bengaluru, July 31: Chelsea youngster Fikayo Tomori is being chased by Everton for a season-long loan if they can't get Kurt Zouma back at Goodison Park.

The Toffees are hoping to make a host of moves this week following the sale of Idrissa Gueye with either Zouma or Tomori eyed as essential.

Zouma spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Goodison Park, scoring twice in 36 games for the club following his successful loan stint at Stoke.

Boss Marco Silva was impressed by the Frenchman and is hoping to bring him back for at least another year.

Knowing Chelsea may well see him as part of their first-team plans, the Portuguese boss is also mulling over a move for Zouma's Blues team-mate Tomori.

New Blues boss Frank Lampard is a huge fan of Tomori, having managed him while the pair were at Derby last season. However, he must know he's not quite ready for first-team Premier League action for Chelsea just yet and plans to loan him out.

Everton are currently leading Burnley in the race for his signature but they could step aside if they manage to bring Zouma back.

Speaking about his time at the Toffees, Zouma recently revealed: “It is true that I enjoyed my time at Everton but I’m a Chelsea player and we’ll see what will happen in the end.

“I think it will be here at Chelsea - I want to do well in pre-season and get my chance here - but the most important thing is to work and to prepare for the season very well.”

Meanwhile, Silva is also hoping to land Mario Lemina having seemingly clinched a deal for Moise Kean.

On Tuesday, Kean's brother, Giovanni, posted an image of the Italian star wearing an Everton kit on Instagram.

The Juventus striker, 19, is in England completing his medical ahead of his proposed £29million move to the Toffees.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 11:26 [IST]
