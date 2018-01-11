Everton want out of favour Arsenal star Walcott

Bengaluru, January 11: Sam Allardyce's Everton are set to go head-to head with Southampton for out of favour Arsenal forward Theo Walcott.
Walcott, 28, has not made a single Premier League start for the Gunners this season and could be allowed to leave this month.
The Englishman was handed a start in the FA Cup on Sunday (January 7), but looked out of sorts as the holders crashed out against Nottingham Forest.
An emotional return to Southampton looked on the cards but Everton now fancy their chances of landing the winger for £20million, according to reports in Merseyside.
Toffees boss Sam Allardyce is keen to add some pace to his attacking options this month.
However the Gunners are refusing to let Walcott go on the cheap and have quoted any interested club a huge fee of £30m.
Frozen out Walcott earns £140,000-a-week and the Merseysiders are prepared to get close to those numbers, something the Saints would struggle to compete with.
However, he would surely get lesser competition for a place in the starting XI at his boyhood club and that is what he exactly needs after having experienced a dip in his career.
Plus, the winger has been in London for a long time and his family will be completely uprooted if he decides to join Everton.
Walcott joined Arsenal from Southampton in 2006 for £5m but he has fallen way down the pecking order at the Emirates and looks certain to leave before his contract expires in 18 months.
The attacker will be keen to kick-start his career elsewhere and regular football in the second half of the season could see him force his way back into England boss Gareth Southgate’s plans.
We have to wait and see what Walcott decides with two very different ventures waiting for him.